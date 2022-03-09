"I knew that a lot of people would be attached to that first image of me," Peck says of fans' reactions to his weight loss

Josh Peck Reveals in His Memoir That He 'Felt Better' When He Wore Spanx as a Teen

In his new memoir, Happy People Are Annoying, Josh Peck is opening up about a secret undergarment he sported while filming his famed Nickelodeon comedy series, Drake and Josh.

"I'll never forget when the costume designer for the show took mercy on me after seeing me pull on my wardrobe for the hundredth time," writes Peck, 35, who struggled with his weight as a kid and weighed nearly 300 lbs. at age 15.

"She handed me what looked like a tank top but it was skin-colored and about two sizes too small. This angel of a costume designer had built me homemade SPANX."

Continues Peck in his memoir: "Wearing this magical tunic I no longer resembled a gigantic muffin and now looked more like an overstuffed bag of bread. It wasn't perfect, but it was better and I felt better. So I wore it, every day, for five years. I was wearing SPANX Men's, a corset, on national television, at 290 lbs., in five million homes, every Sunday night. Hollywood is glamorous as f---."

And despite the upsides of starring on a hit show, Peck, who was teased as a kid, was deeply insecure.

"I knew I was introducing myself to the world in a body that I wasn't comfortable with," Peck, who played lovable straight-A student Josh Nichols on the hit series, tells PEOPLE. "I knew that a lot of people would be attached to that first image of me."

And even after he committed to a healthy diet and exercise plan, hoping to transform his body, Peck still felt unsatisfied.

"It became clear that once I lost the weight, I was the same head in a new body," Peck, who had yo-yo dieted for years, recalls. "And the majority of people were supportive. But there were certainly some who had grown up with the big funny guy. And it's almost as if I took that guy away from them."

In order to ultimately find happiness, "I had to walk through discomfort and show up for life," says Peck, who has been wed to film editor Paige O'Brien since 2017 and is dad to their son Max, 3. "And as a result of good living, it became a good life."