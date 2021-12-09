"I was able to still make films and live outside of it," Josh Hartnett said of avoiding the spotlight later in his career to preserve his mental health

Josh Hartnett Says Early Fame Was 'Overwhelming': 'I Didn't Need That in My Life'

Josh Hartnett made the decision to prioritize mental health over his career.

The Black Hawk Down star, 43, explained that he opted to remain out of the spotlight when his career took off in the early 2000s, as he appeared Monday on the Australian talk show The Project. "The biggest thing for me was, I really enjoy making films, but the industry itself was overwhelming for a 21-year-old kid," he said.

"The press was a little bit different back then, there was paparazzi around every corner, you couldn't really go anywhere without being sort of harassed," Hartnett added.

"I decided I didn't need that in my life, and I was able to still make films and live outside of it. I lived in Minnesota a long time and New York, and now I live in the U.K. And I'm still able to work with great people and make good films, and I don't have to deal with all the stuff. So, it's kind of best of both worlds for me."

He rose to fame in the '90s with such movies as The Faculty, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and The Virgin Suicides, but Hartnett has said he "didn't want to be boxed into that superhero type" with blockbuster roles like Superman and Batman, telling Metro last year that "at that age it is very easy to become someone else's tool or someone else's puppet."

"I was very aware of the choices I was making and I wanted them to be my choices," he added.

