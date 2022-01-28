Joseph Baena Flexes Ripped Physique in Shirtless Photo: 'Got the Poses Down'

Joseph Baena is flexing his muscles.

On Instagram Thursday, the 24-year-old actor and realtor posted a photo of himself in navy swim trunks, striking a bodybuilding pose on an oceanside cliff with a smile.

"May be a little lighter but I still got the poses down," Baena captioned the shirtless snap, flexing his biceps as he squatted down on the rock.

"Killin it," commented Mario Lopez.

Baena shares a love of fitness with his famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger, with the two hitting the gym together and writing about workouts in Instagram posts for one another's birthdays.

In October, the former governor of California, 74, celebrated his son's birthday with a trio of photos of time spent together.

"Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting," the proud dad wrote. "I know this will be another fantastic year."

Last week, Baena opened up about his relationship with Schwarzenegger, 74, on the Unwaxed podcast, revealing that it "took a little while" to bond, but now, they're "so close."

When asked by hosts Sophia and Sistine Stallone if he ever got nervous introducing his previous girlfriends to his dad, Baena said, "No, it was fine."

"I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything," he added.

Joseph Baena; Arnold Schwarzenegger Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Jim Bennett/WireImage

Baena was born in 1997 to Schwarzenegger and the actor's former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.

"I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn't want him to think bad of me and be like, 'What the heck is this guy doing? He's just partying all the time,' " he explained on the podcast. "Now it's like awesome. I'm so close to my dad and we joke about everything."

Baena also revealed a cheeky side to the Terminator star, saying Schwarzenegger "always wants to hear about the drama" when it comes to dating.