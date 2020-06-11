The Fast & Furious star said she didn’t have a healthy relationship with her body when she first started in Hollywood

Jordana Brewster Used to Restrict Her Food: ‘I Was Obsessed with the Number on the Scale’

Jordana Brewster loves that the Fast & Furious franchise that she’s been a part of for nearly 20 years is all about “strength and loyalty to each other.” But when she first got her start in Hollywood, the tone surrounding women’s bodies was completely different, she says, and it fueled her unhealthy relationship with food.

For Brewster, 40, that unhealthy relationship started when she was a teenager going through “so many different phases” with her body.

“When I gain weight, it’s not in one place. My sister gains a butt and boobs—and I turn into SpongeBob SquarePants. I just get bigger and more square. So when I was in my teens, I started having shakes and bars all the time,” she told Health magazine for their July cover.

Brewster started regulating her food intake.

“I am a control freak, so I went through phases where I was obsessed with the number on the scale and I didn’t want to deviate,” she said. “I was never anorexic, but I was definitely too controlled to be healthy.”

And joining the film industry in her twenties didn’t help the situation.

“When I was coming up in this business, it was all about, ‘Oh, let’s get on the cover of Maxim, and let’s put on a bikini or lingerie.’ ”

Thankfully, Brewster said, Hollywood has since changed for the better.

“Now it’s no longer about that, which is really refreshing. Even with a movie like Fast & Furious, it’s awesome that we’re all wearing pants,” she said. “Of course, there were the booty-dancing scenes around the car, but those are gone. Now it’s about strength and loyalty to one another. I almost wish I was born 20 years later so I could really thrive in what’s happening right now in the industry.”

Brewster has also moved away from her restricted eating habits and changed her personal approach to health.

“It is all about balance and feeling comfortable in your skin,” she said.

Sometimes, though, Brewster has to be "shaken out of complacency," she said. She had recently started swapping out real meals for lunches of frozen yogurt, and she was munching on Swedish Fish, M&M’s and Tootsie Rolls with her two sons, Rowan, almost 4, and Julian, 6.

“I love sugar so much — I am a sugar junkie,” she said.

Trainer Harley Pasternak helped her get back to eating nutritious meals, she said.