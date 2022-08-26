Jonathan Van Ness Shows Off Body Transformation After Losing 35 Lbs.: 'Change Takes Time'

The Queer Eye star shared that he lost 35 lbs. by working out and eating right with the help of a nutritionist

Published on August 26, 2022 01:48 PM
Jonathan Van Ness
Jonathan Van Ness. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Jonathan Van Ness is showing off his "cute" body transformation and letting his followers know that change takes time.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old Queer Eye star shared an update on his health, revealing in a TikTok video that he lost 35 lbs. with the help of a nutritionist.

"I got a nutritionist back in April. I've lost 35 lbs," he said in the clip while showing off his transformation. "Here's the thing, I wanted to change my body size because of my gymnastics and my career. My body was hurting, my back was hurting, I was hot as f—. I got a nutritionist because I wanted to do more gymnastics. I wanted to do more stuff, I wanted to feel better."

Van Ness then reminded fans that results aren't going to appear overnight.

"It took three weeks before I saw any change," he continued. "So if you're wanting to make a change, literally three weeks of working out and eating differently before I saw any change, that was from April to May."

"So if you're thinking about it or you're getting super frustrated, it took me three weeks for anything to change and now I've lost 35 lbs! So now I'm a slut," Van Ness quipped.

"Changes take time ❤️ love you!" he added in the caption.

Van Ness is often vocal about his experience with health and body image.

Back in 2019, the star said that he struggled with disordered eating growing up, which was made worse by the lack of conversation about male body image.

"We talk about body shaming, body positivity and what the female gender encounters in that realm. I think in the male side that is not talked about quite as much, and I know I was severely impacted by that my whole life," he told Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee on The Allure Podcast.

Van Ness said that his struggles led to "eating disorders, [a] weird relationship with food, for sure."

The grooming expert said that he came to realize that social constructs about beauty are limiting and detrimental.

"I think what really has changed the most is that I'm aware of the unrealistic beauty expectations that are forced down their throats, and that they always have been, and have narrower ideas of what beauty are," he said. "And really, it's realizing that this system doesn't fit me. It's not that I don't fit the system."

