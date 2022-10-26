Jonathan Van Ness Says He Is Working to Overcome a Binge Eating Disorder: 'I Honor My Journey'

"In April after years of feeling out of control with food I got help," the Queer Eye star wrote

By
Published on October 26, 2022 09:28 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Jonathan Van Ness attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jonathan Van Ness is opening up about his health journey.

The 35-year-old Queer Eye star shared a personal post on Wednesday that celebrated his growth in gymnastics but also revealed he has struggled with an eating disorder "for a very long time."

In a split-screen video, Van Ness showed himself attempting a backflip, showing marked improvement. In the caption, though, he got a bit more serious.

He started by adding a trigger warning to his followers, then saying although he had always been "hot & sexy," he has been "struggling with binge eating disorder at the same time for a very long time.

"In April after years of feeling out of control with food I got help," he continued. "Gymnastics is a huge source of joy for me, and I want to do it for as long and safely as possible. It's been so interesting because I now prioritize making time to eat, planning to eat & actually eating. It use to be my lowest priority which would make me so hungry that when I would eat, I would binge."

The reality star said he is grateful to be on a healing journey, but had worried about opening up.

RELATED VIDEO Jonathan Van Ness Talks Navigating Mental Health in HIV/AIDS Community and New Documentary

"I was nervous to talk about it but I feel it's important to share, we are not alone, and it's good to ask for help when you need it. I honor my journey, I feel stronger and more in tune with my body and am so happy to have people to help me along the way," he wrote in the heartfelt caption.

He has been talking more and more about his health this year. In August, Van Ness shared an update on his health, revealing in a TikTok video that he lost 35 lbs. with the help of a nutritionist.

"I got a nutritionist back in April. I've lost 35 lbs," he said in the clip while showing off his transformation. "Here's the thing, I wanted to change my body size because of my gymnastics and my career. My body was hurting, my back was hurting, I was hot as f—. I got a nutritionist because I wanted to do more gymnastics. I wanted to do more stuff, I wanted to feel better."

Van Ness then reminded fans that results aren't going to appear overnight.

"It took three weeks before I saw any change," he continued. "So if you're wanting to make a change, literally three weeks of working out and eating differently before I saw any change, that was from April to May."

"So if you're thinking about it or you're getting super frustrated, it took me three weeks for anything to change and now I've lost 35 lbs! So now I'm a slut," Van Ness quipped.

"Changes take time ❤️ love you!" he added in the caption.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

