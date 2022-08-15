Jonathan Van Ness Says Government's Reaction to Monkeypox Is 'Fueled by Homophobia and Transphobia'

"When an outbreak affects mainly men who have sex with men, some portion of our elected legislators will have no incentive to act," Jonathan Van Ness wrote in an essay for TIME

By
Published on August 15, 2022 08:01 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Jonathan Van Ness attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jonathan Van Ness is sharing his thoughts on the U.S. government's "botched response" to the monkeypox outbreak.

In a pointed TIME essay published on Monday, the 35-year-old Queer Eye star recalled the moment the nation reported its first official case in May, calling out the government's reaction.

"Watching the government's botched response to monkeypox has been surreal, and in many ways, I believe it's been fueled by homophobia and transphobia," he said, adding, "When an outbreak affects mainly men who have sex with men, some portion of our elected legislators will have no incentive to act. He thinks it will not touch their constituents, which is obviously messed up because people's lives are at stake, and there are queer people in all 50 states."

The reality of the virus hit home for Van Ness when a friend was forced to cancel a trip to New Orleans, where Van Ness is taping Queer Eye, after being exposed to monkeypox.

"I started calling all the political contacts I have, ringing alarm bells about how quickly cases were rising, and pleading with officials to take the virus more seriously."

Likening the government's reaction to monkeypox to that of the deadly slow response by authorities to the AIDS epidemic, Van Ness said he is "disappointed" in politicians who were in office then and now "like President [Joe] Biden and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi."

"Once again, we're seeing too little action taken until the situation has ballooned out of control. If nothing changes, we'll continue to experience failures like this response, which has been plagued with too few tests, lack of access to treatments, inadequate vaccine supply, and ambiguous guidance," he said.

Van Ness then called out officials for not taking "more proactive steps" to release an easily accessible vaccine after cases "began rising in June."

"Why is it that we haven't seen this administration prioritize the rapid procurement of monkeypox vaccines?' he asked pointing to how, like at the start of the AIDS epidemic, many seem to be considering –– and dismissing –– the virus as something just impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

RELATED VIDEO: Illinois Daycare Worker Tests Positive for Monkeypox, Children Potentially Exposed

The star noted that monkeypox being declared a public health emergency "was a step in the right direction — but it was a day late and a dollar short" before sharing a joke he often tells during his stand-up shows.

"It's been so funny watching straight people be shocked with the government response during COVID-19, because we're like, 'Honey, this is Tuesday," Van Ness, who discovered he was HIV positive 10 years ago, said. "You thought the government was going to come help you?' We're used to this sort of inaction. Monkeypox is like: same day, different virus."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added the star: "I think that tragedy, hope, despair, and resilience all can live next door to each other. But we need to act."

Stating that "everyone should care about monkeypox" even if they aren't directly impacted by it, "because we should care about each other," Van Ness left fans with a reminder that other diseases, such as HIV, still exist, along with the stereotypes around them and the limits to proper health care.

"This isn't just a monkeypox story. This is a story of how we consistently fail people on the margins. We have to become bold about what we're willing to witness—and no one should have been willing to witness this outbreak spread for the last two months," he wrote."

Related Articles
daycare during covid
Illinois Daycare Worker Tests Positive for Monkeypox, Children Potentially Exposed
Things We're Looking Forward to in 2022
Andy Cohen Slams Government's 'Abysmal' Monkeypox Response, Warns His 'Gay Brothers' to Stay Safe
monkeypox
New York, San Francisco Declare Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
monkeypox
Can Monkeypox Spread Through Objects like Doorknobs? An Expert Explains as U.S. Cases Surpass 6,500
Matt Ford monkeypox
California Man Details 'Excruciatingly Painful' Monkeypox Recovery to Show 'How Serious This Is'
Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart Shares His Emotional Reaction to Signing of Veterans Health Bill: 'I'm a Mess'
NYC launches monkeypox vaccination site
U.S. Will Now Offer Vaccinations Against Monkeypox to Anyone Who May Have Been Exposed to the Virus
monkeypox
U.S. to Make Vaccines Available for Healthcare Workers Exposed to Monkeypox
monkeypox
Expert Says Monkeypox Outbreak was Avoidable, Virus Was 'Potential Problem for Decades'
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Monkeypox, a disease that rarely appears outside Africa, has been identified by European and American health authorities in recent days.
CDC Confirms 10 Monkeypox Cases Across Eight States, Health Officials Expect More to Come
monkey pox
Biden Says Monkeypox Is Not the Same 'Kind of Concern' as COVID as CDC Monitors Potential Cases
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Urges Congress to Pass Equality Act Ahead of Pride Month: 'LGBTQI+ Rights Are Human Rights'
Ikeita Cantu, left, and her wife Carmen Guzman, of McLean, Va., hold up signs as they celebrate outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday June 26, 2015, after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the US. The couple was married in Canada in 2009 when gay marriage was illegal in Virginia
What to Know About the 'Respect for Marriage Act' as D.C. Lawmakers Rush to Codify Same-Sex Marriage
hailey bieber, bette midler, and michelle obama
Celebrities React to the Reversal of 'Roe v. Wade' : 'Absolutely Terrified'
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Jan. 6 Committee Doesn't Expect to Interview Trump in Investigation into Insurrection and Capitol Attack
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: (L-R) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks on as Debbie Birx, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator, speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response in the press briefing room of the White House on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force team met with pharmaceutical companies representatives who are actively working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Dr. Deborah Birx on Fighting the Pandemic From a Fraught Trump White House: 'I'm Used to Uphill Battles'