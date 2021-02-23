Jonathan Van Ness Celebrates Getting COVID Vaccine, Encourages HIV Positive People to Check Eligibility
People with underlying conditions New York State were able to sign up to get vaccinated as of Feb. 15
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness got his first COVID-19 vaccination.
Van Ness, 33, who is HIV positive, revealed he was able to get his first dose of the vaccine in New York due to the new rollouts of eligibility.
He posted a photo on Instagram as he appeared to have a big smile under his masks while the vaccine was administered.
"In NY, where I'm working the vaccine program expanded to include people w pre-existing conditions, being HIV+ is one of the conditions that allows folks to be vaccinated, so if you're HIV+ please check your states guidelines to see if you're eligible and get vaccinated against covid-19!" Van Ness wrote on Instagram.
He continued, "There was a list of other conditions that allows for vaccination so wherever you are check the lists and see if you can get in line."
RELATED: Jonathan Van Ness Says 'There Are Not Enough Resources' for HIV Positive and Disenfranchised People
In New York State, people with comorbidities and underlying conditions have been eligible to get vaccinated since Feb. 15.
"We're committed to vaccinating vulnerable populations that have suffered the most as we distribute a strictly limited supply of vaccines, and people with comorbidities are 94 percent of the state's COVID deaths. That's why we'll open eligibility to people with comorbidities starting February 15 and give hospitals the ability to use extra doses they have to address that population," Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
RELATED VIDEO: Jonathan Van Ness: I Am the Fearless Non-Binary Queer Person I Am Because of Margaret Cho
"Biggest Hug & Happy Monday!" Van Ness ended his post. "Stay safe xx."
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.