Jonathan Majors Says He Got Down to 4% Body Fat for 'Creed III'

Being in shape is all part of "a lifestyle" for Jonathan Majors.

But the Creed III star, 33, knew that he would have to bring it for his role in the movie opposite Michael B. Jordan.

"Right now I'm probably four [percent] body fat but also five or six pounds heavier than [when he filmed the movie]," Majors recently told Entertainment Tonight.

He continued, "It's a lifestyle. I'm going for overall health. I actively don't show my body [much], I wear big clothes."

However, once he was cast in the movie, and part of the "Rocky-verse," as he told the outlet, the actor realized he would have to take his preparation to a new level.

"This was the first time I was like, 'OK, it's gonna be on display more or less,'" he told ET. "And, as we talked about the honor of joining the Creed-verse, Rocky-verse in the new installment, you want to do right by everyone that's coming before you. And you want to do right by [Jordan]. You want a bad guy? You want a formidable foe? You got it."

Majors' body of work has drawn notice in recent months, first in Top Gun: Maverick, then in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — much to costar Paul Rudd's chagrin.

Last month, Rudd said it was "pointless" trying to get into shape alongside the actor.

"He was terrifying, and it was pretty intense," said Rudd on The Graham Norton Show. "I tried to bulk up and get in shape, but it was pointless compared to Jon and why do it when Ant-Man never takes his shirt off!"

But a focus on fitness is a major part of the Devotion star's life.

"I've always worked out, I've always trained," he told PEOPLE in November. "I come from an athletic background, and it just so happens that the roles [I'm playing], I felt they required a certain amount of physicality to just up the ante."

The actor admitted that he hasn't yet given himself a break with the intense workouts.

"I've been keeping it up. Those films are shot and done, and we're okay," he said. "I could have rested on my laurels probably three months ago when we finished the last picture, but it isn't the case."