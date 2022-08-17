Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Films to Avoid Anxiety Attacks: 'Important Step to Protect Myself'

Jonah Hill is getting candid about his mental health.

In an open letter penned to fans, the Wolf of Wall Street actor, 38, revealed that he will not promote his upcoming documentary, Stutz – which he directed – when it hits the film festival circuit later this year. Hill also wrote that he will skip press tours and public events for upcoming projects, citing his years-long battle with anxiety and panic attacks as part of his decision.

"I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz. The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill began his letter, per Rolling Stone.

Continued Hill: "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."

The 21 Jump Street alum went on to write that he is "so grateful" that Stutz will premiere at "a prestigious film festival this fall," noting he is excited to share the project with the world "in the hope that it will help those struggling."

"However, you won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film," he added.

While Hill wrote that he understands he is part of "the privileged few who can afford to take time off" and he "won't lose my job while working on my anxiety," he hopes that being transparent about his anxiety will "make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," so "they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

"I hope the work will speak for itself and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support," Hill concluded before signing the letter.

The Don't Look Up actor has previously spoken out about both his physical and mental health in the last year.

In June, Hill shared he was quitting cigarettes "for good" in an honest and inspiring message to his fans on Instagram, writing in part, "If you're trying to quit and need a good excuse jump on with me and start today mid-way through your day that's what I did," he said. "Read Alan Carr's 'easy way to quit smoking' and I'm also using nicotine patches. Let's go! Jump on! 🤘😎."

In October last year, the Moneyball actor also laid down some boundaries when it came to people commenting on his body, writing in a pointed message on Instagram at the time, "I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body ❤️. good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."