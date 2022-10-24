Jonah Hill Says His Mental Health and 'Life Has Gotten Immeasurably Better' as a Result of Therapy

Jonah Hill opens up about therapy in his upcoming documentary Stutz, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 14

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 05:14 PM

Jonah Hill is facing his mental health struggles head-on in his upcoming documentary, Stutz.

The trailer for the film, which was directed by Hill, was released Monday and gives an inside look at the 38-year-old actor's unorthodox therapy session with his longtime friend and therapist Phil Stutz in an effort to shed light on the tools that can help those struggling with mental health.

"I'm just gonna acknowledge how odd this endeavor is — a patient making a movie about his therapist," Hill says. "But my life has gotten immeasurably better as a result of working with you. If it worked for me, maybe it will work for other people."

The Wolf of Wall Street star, who has been open about his recent struggles with anxiety, explains that he's allowing himself to be vulnerable in hopes of getting others to do the same and work on their own problems.

"You can't move forward without being vulnerable," Stutz tells Hill in the trailer. "Vulnerability, connection to the rest of the world. You're giving out the signal to the world, 'I need you because I can't do this by myself.' "

"I was this wildly insecure kid," Hill says. "The work has been accepting and feeling that it's great to be this person. You are still in the struggle and in the fight of being a human just like everybody else."

Stutz adds, "Take action, no matter how frightened you are. If you can teach somebody that, they can change their whole life."

In the summer of 2022, Hill revealed in an open letter to fans that he will not promote his upcoming documentary, Stutz, citing his years-long battle with anxiety and panic attacks as part of his decision.

"The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill wrote in August, per Rolling Stone. "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 21 Jump Street alum went on to write that he understands he is part of "the privileged few who can afford to take time off" and he "won't lose my job while working on my anxiety," he hopes that being transparent about his anxiety will "make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," so "they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

"I hope the work will speak for itself and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support," Hill concluded at the time.

Stutz will premiere on Netflix on November 14.

Related Articles
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Jonah Hill attends the 'Mid 90's' photocall during the 69th Berlin International Film Festival Berlin at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Films to Avoid Anxiety Attacks: 'Important Step to Protect Myself'
Carson Daly attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Carson Daly Shares Heartfelt Message for World Mental Health Day: 'It's Ok to Not Be Ok'
Selena Gomez 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Debut.. Apple TV+
Selena Gomez Addresses Mental Health Struggles in Documentary Trailer: 'This Is the Beginning for Me'
DWTS
Peloton's Cody Rigsby Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'It's a Very Long Journey'
Tina Majorino
'Napoleon Dynamite' 's Tina Majorino on Her Mental Health: 'It's Hard to Be a Human'
Elizabeth olsen
Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Getting Panic Attacks Every Hour at Age 21: 'I Thought I Was Going to Drop Dead'
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
Kelly Ripa Shares She Has a 'Severe Case of Social Anxiety Disorder' in New Memoir
Laura Harrier Cosmo
Laura Harrier Talks About Preserving Her Mental Health: 'I Am a Big Advocate for Therapy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021
Selena Gomez Sheds Tears in 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Trailer: 'I Wouldn't Change My Life'
Spencer Crandall Gets Real About the Dark Times of His Life: ‘I Hate Who I Had Become’. please credit Nina Long.
Spencer Crandall Gets Real About the Dark Times of His Life: 'I Hated Who I Had Become'
carson daly
Carson Daly Recalls Having Panic Attacks on 'The Voice' , Says He's in 'Better Place' Now with His Anxiety
Hailey Bieber Says Therapy Was a 'Game Changer' for Her Mental Health: 'I Feel Really Safe'
Hailey Baldwin Says Therapy Was a 'Game Changer' for Her Mental Health: 'I Feel Really Safe'
Elyse Myers
Why Elyse Myers' Mental Health Content Is Dominating Your FYP: It's 'Not Weird, It's Just a Part of the Story'
Ken Burns NYC May 2022
Ken Burns Broke Down Watching His New Documentary on Youth Mental Health: 'This Is Personal for Me'
zachary levi
Zachary Levi Opens Up About Overcoming Suicidal Thoughts: 'All I Saw Was Doom and Gloom'