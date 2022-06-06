The Don't Look Up actor encouraged fans also "trying to quit" to join him on the journey

Jonah Hill Is Quitting Smoking 'For Good': 'I've Struggled with It for a While'

Jonah Hill is ready to ditch cigarettes "for good."

Alongside a smiling, excited selfie, the Superbad star, 38, announced that he's working on finally quitting smoking after he "struggled" to do it in the past.

"Quitting smoking is the hardest s--t ever. I've struggled with it for a while," Hill posted on Instagram Friday. "I'm finally quitting for good and am on day 3."

The Don't Look Up actor also encouraged fans who are working to do the same to join him on the journey.

"If you're trying to quit and need a good excuse jump on with me and start today mid-way through your day that's what I did," he said. "Read Alan Carr's 'easy way to quit smoking' and I'm also using nicotine patches. Let's go! Jump on! 🤘😎"Hill's post drew tons of support from friends, including Seth Rogan, who told his This Is the End costar to "save your lungs my baby."

Michael B. Jordan also told Hill he was "proud of you my guy," and Natasha Lyonne said his decision to quit is "impressive!!!🔥🔥🔥"

Along with working on his physical health, Hill has been focusing on his mental health. In October, he set boundaries with his friends and Instagram followers and asked that people stop commenting on his body.

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body ❤️" he wrote. "good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

Earlier last year, Hill had said that he was "finally" able to "love and accept myself" after years of struggling with self-esteem. He had decided to speak out after the Daily Mail published photos of Hill surfing and shirtless.

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," the Moneyball actor wrote. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers."