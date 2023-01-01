JoJo Siwa Shows Off Toned Body After Focusing on 'Physical Health' in 2022: 'Sweated and Sweated'

JoJo Siwa is paying tribute to her strength!

The 19-year-old Dance Moms alumna opened up in a Saturday Instagram post about the progress she made on her physical fitness in 2022, sharing her "first and last pic of 2022."

The first snapshot was a close-up of Siwa's eyes, with beads of sweat on her forehead, while in the second, she shared a mirror selfie showing off her bared, toned abs.

"I NEVERRRR take 'progress pictures' because they make me uncomfortable … however after a year of putting tons of focus on my physical health I am soooo proud of the muscle/strength I've gained!!" Siwa wrote in the caption of her post.

"I looked like the first picture EVERYDAY literally. Sweated and sweated," she added. "HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!"

Siwa's post comes shortly after she doubled down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.

In a video posted to her TikTok page on Dec. 21, onscreen text written by Siwa accused an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own words from a previous video alleging the partner wanted to gain "views" and "clout" from their relationship.

The clip saw Siwa facing the camera and lip-syncing to audio of someone trying to tell one of two people that they "make pretty bad throat noises" while drinking — with the relationship-referencing text displayed over the clip.

"But I love you Why are you breaking up with me??!!!" read the first piece of text, presented as something the ex-partner said to Siwa.

Then, more written text posed two potential reasons behind the breakup: "There's someone else" or "You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me [because] you're 'growing your career and wanna get to the top' … "

"There's not someone else … " read the next piece of text, seemingly confirming the relationship ended due to her partner seeking career growth.

Siwa elaborated in the post's caption, writing, "And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn't lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore."

It wasn't the "Boomerang" singer's first time coyly addressing the recent split. In an emotional video posted to her mom Jessalynn's Instagram Story two days earlier, Siwa seemingly confirmed the breakup and the reasons behind it.

" 'Cause I got used!" she said as she paced a room, talking to an unseen person after the latter asked why she was mad.

She then added, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f---ing played!" (While Siwa did not name anyone in her mom's Instagram Story video, she was first linked to Cyrus, 22, in August after they filmed a TikTok video together.)