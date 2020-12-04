JoJo Siwa Says the 'Dreaded' COVID 'Got Through My Whole Family'

The singer said her brother, dad and mother, Dance Moms' Jessalynn Siwa, "lost their taste and smell" but she didn't

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her family's bout with the novel coronavirus.

The 17-year-old "Kid in a Candy Store" singer told Entertainment Tonight that she and her immediate family members each contracted COVID-19 and they've since recovered. Siwa said she tested positive after her Dance Moms mother Jessalynn, dad Tom and brother Jayden did too, recalling all of their mild symptoms.

"I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family," she said. "We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath — we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did."

"Everyone who gets this virus, it's gonna affect them differently. We were all, like, three days apart," she added.

Back in August, Siwa recounted how she was mentally processing the pandemic while in conversation with singer JoJo Levesque for Variety. The teen said she found a way to continue honing her craft while social distancing at home.

"At the beginning I was like, 'Oh, it’s two weeks. It’s a two-week break. I’m going to chill. I’m going to have fun. I’m going to work out. I’m going to go swimming, I’m going to play games. It’s going to be fun.' After that, though, I was like, 'Okay. We’re going to be here a minute. I have to start to figure out, I can’t let my career die by just doing nothing,' " she said.

"And so actually I ended up building a stage in my backyard. We film performances on every week, and it’s incredible. I got really creative," continued Siwa. "Everyone was doing a performance from the couch, or doing it from their kitchen. I was like, 'Mom, I can’t do that. If I’m going to perform I want to perform.' "