"I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there," JoJo Siwa said of her stress rash from her Dance Mom days

JoJo Siwa Says She Has a Bald Spot Due to 'Stress Rash' from Her Time on Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa Says She Has Bald Spot Due to 'Stress Rash' from her Time on Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa Says She Has Bald Spot Due to 'Stress Rash' from her Time on Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa revealed the reason she has a bald spot on the side of her head.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, shared a short video on TikTok Tuesday, showing her followers a spot with very little hair near her ear. She wrote on top of the video, "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it's from..."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Images of her on Dance Moms are then shown as David Morris' "Carrying Your Love" plays in the background, the lyrics displayed on the montage. Siwa made her debut on the Lifetime reality series with a two-season stint in 2015.

"Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there," she captioned the clip.

Responding to a fan who thought the spot was due to Siwa wearing her infamous "tight pony tails," the star clarified, "I figured I would just explain this. So no, it's actually not from the ponytails."

She then showed the side she typically wore her ponytails on, noting that the area where the bald spot is "didn't really get pulled at all."

After acknowledging the "awkward length" of her hair, she touched her bald spot and said, "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms. I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

"So now I'm carrying her love with me. Right there," she said, pointing to the spot.

She wrote alongside the video, "Stress rash squadddddd babbyyyy."

After donning a high ponytail for much of her career, Siwa debuted her new short 'do on Instagram in April with a gorgeous car selfie and the caption, "HAPPPPPY."

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Claps Back at Critics Who Call Out Her Place as a Judge on SYTYCD amid Matthew Morrison Exit

In the photo, Siwa grinned at the camera and showed off her new pixie cut that's short on the sides and long on top.

"So I just got my hair cut yesterday," Siwa said in a video posted to her Instagram Story at the time. "And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curled …"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.