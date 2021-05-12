PEOPLE and Bring Change to Mind team up for a series on emotional wellbeing and mental health

Let's Talk About Mental Health: Conversations with Bring Change to Mind in Partnership with PEOPLE

PEOPLE's Let's Talk About It initiative is partnering with Glenn Close and her mental health organization, Bring Change to Mind, for a series of thought-provoking conversations about mental health.

From May 24 to 27, PEOPLE will host a a series of panel discussions on mental health and young people. The panels will be broadcast on PeopleTV, as well as the PEOPLE channels on Twitter and YouTube.

On Monday, May 24, tune in to Men and Mental Health – a panel moderated by Justin Baldoni with Pose actor Billy Porter, How To Get Away With Murder actor Matt McGorry, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes and Raider's defensive tackle Solomon Thomas serving as panelists.

The discussion on Tuesday, May 25, will focus on LGBTQIA and mental health. It will be moderated by PEOPLE Editor in Chief Dan Wakeford with panelists Roxane Gay, Alec Mapa, Gigi Gorgeous, and Wilson Cruz.

The topic of Wednesday, May 26th's panel is race and mental health –- a dialogue moderated by Hamilton actor Javier Muñoz with panelists Don Lemon, Matt James, MJ Rodriguez, and musician MILCK.

The series wraps up on Thursday, May 27, with a talk about digital life and mental health moderated by PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein and featuring influencer Bethany Mota, actor-singer Jordin Sparks, actor-activist Alyson Stoner and TikTok stars Ian Paget and Chris Olsen serving as panelists.

Bring Change to Mind recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special on PeopleTV which featured John Mayer, Will Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, Alanis Morissette, Conan O'Brien, and many others. PEOPLE's Let's Talk About It mental health initiative encourages readers to have vital conversations about their wellbeing.

"Almost all of us know or love someone affected by mental illness or have dealt with it ourselves," said Wakeford. "Bring Change to Mind and PEOPLE's Let's Talk About It initiative share a common goal: to destigmatize this sensitive topic, to provide resources about where to get help, and to offer support to help anyone in need."

"Bring Change to Mind is honored to renew its partnership with PEOPLE on this May discussion series. Every opportunity to share authentic and vulnerable conversations about emotional health is a chance to save a life. Start a conversation and change someone's life," Pamela Harrington, Executive Director, Bring Change to Mind said in a statement.