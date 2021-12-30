Johnson & Johnson Says 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine Are 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations

The results stem from a pair of studies conducted in South Africa and the United States following the omicron variant outbreak

Johnson & Johnson says evidence shows that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine can help protect individuals against severe disease and hospitalization.

In a statement released Thursday, the company says preliminary results from a real-life study of healthcare workers in South Africa show that two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine show 85% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations among the infected.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A second study conducted in United States labs also showed that the company's vaccine will likely work as a booster for those who originally received doses of Pfizer-Biontech, per Thursday's announcement.

The results come about a month after news of the omicron variant, which is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in South Africa, first went public.

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Credit: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

"Even before you factor in the increased infectiousness of omicron, we have to remember that healthcare workers on the frontlines are at a greatly increased risk of being affected by COVID-19 in the first place, said Glenda E. Gray, President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, in Thursday's release.

"We are therefore encouraged to see that boosting with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine regimen provides strong protection in a challenging real-world setting where there is an elevated risk of exposure – not just to COVID-19, but to the highly transmissible omicron variant," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mathai Mammen, Global Head of Research and Development for the Janssen pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, said the study shows that the company's vaccine "remains strong and stable over time" against COVID-19 and variants such as omicron and delta.

"We believe that the protection could be due to the robust T-cell responses induced by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine," Mammen said. "Furthermore, these data suggest that omicron is not affecting the T-cell responses generated by our vaccine."

Johnson and Johnson Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty

In the first study, Linda-Gail Bekker of the University of Cape Town and the SAMRC determined that vaccine effectiveness increased following the booster from 63% to 85%, per CNN. About 69,000 South African healthcare workers were assessed for the research.

The second study, conducted at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, tested blood from 65 vaccinated individuals against the omicron variant. The findings showed that those who received the J&J vaccine as a booster after originally receiving two doses of Pfizer "generated a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibody responses by four weeks following the boost and a 5-fold increase in CD8+ T-cells to omicron by two weeks."

Some experts previously suggested that the single-dose J&J vaccine is weaker than the double-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines made available in the U.S. However, the new research appears to indicate that a second dose could make the J&J vaccine more effective than originally believed.

breast cancer vaccine Credit: Cleveland clinic

Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, told ABC News, "While one dose to prevent COVID was always desirable to improve vaccine access and acceptance, we now have irrefutable evidence that two doses provides significantly more protection."

He added, "The second dose triggers the immune system to produce antibodies and memory cells that ultimately yield longer term vaccine effectiveness."

Data from the two studies have been submitted for publication in peer-reviewed journals.