Johnson & Johnson Says COVID Booster Shot Gives 'Rapid' Antibody Increase

Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that their second dose of the COVID vaccine generated a “rapid and robust” increase in antibodies

Johnson & Johnson says its COVID-19 booster shot will dramatically increase antibodies for protection against the virus.

On Wednesday, the company released data showing that a second dose of the vaccine provides a "rapid and robust increase" in COVID antibodies. Reports detailed in a press release show that people who received a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine six to eight months after their first dose experienced a nine-fold increase in antibodies after 28 days.

The data reflects trial participants ages 18 to 55. According to the release, participants older than 65 received a lower dose of the booster shot.

"We have established that a single shot of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months. With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine," said Mathai Mammen, Johnson & Johnson's global head of Janssen Research & Development, in a statement.

"We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination," he added.

A person getting vaccinated

Johnson & Johnson said the company has been working with the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Medicines Agency, World Health Organization and other health authorities about the need for offering the booster shot.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced that vaccinated Americans should receive a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after being fully inoculated due to waning immunity. Top health officials said in a press conference at the time that eligible people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will start getting their third dose beginning Sept. 20.

The shift in guidance was based on three new studies that indicated the need for a booster to protect against the more aggressive delta variant that has quickly become dominant in the U.S.

Johnson & Johnson was excluded from President Joe Biden's initial booster plan, but officials noted that those who received the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need an additional shot, pending results of the two-dose clinical trial.