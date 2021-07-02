Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Provides 8-Month COVID Immunity, Protection Against Delta Variant

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine can now provide immunity against COVID-19 for at least eight months, as well as protection against "other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants" of the virus.

The company announced on Thursday that during its trial, the vaccine generated a "strong neutralizing antibody response" to the widely spreading Delta variant, with 85% effectiveness.

It is also expected to improve and continue immunity past the eight-month span of their study — reassuring the over 12 million Americans who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson dose.

"Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong neutralizing antibody response that does not wane; rather, we observe an improvement over time," said Mathai Mammen, global head, Janssen research & development, Johnson & Johnson, in a statement.

"In addition, we observe a persistent and particularly robust, durable cellular immune response," Mammen added.

The Johnson & Johnson study follows the lead of Moderna and Pfizer after the biotech companies also announced that their vaccines are extremely effective against the variant, preventing illness 90% of the time and hospitalization or severe illness 94% of the time.

The Delta variant currently makes up over 20% of all COVID-19 cases, and is present in all 50 states. Health experts are concerned the highly contagious strain will continue spreading, especially among unvaccinated people.

"The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said during a White House briefing last month.

Fauci, 80, added Tuesday that he's "very concerned" about the Delta variant spreading in under-vaccinated, high-risk areas, and said it could split the country into "two Americas": one in which the virus is circulating widely and the other with low rates because most residents are vaccinated.

"When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions — be that states, cities or counties — you're going to see these individual types of blips," he said, CNN reported. "It's almost like it's going to be two Americas."

As of Thursday, nearly 181.4 million Americans (just below 55% of the total population) have received at least one vaccine dose and 155.9 million (47%) are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.