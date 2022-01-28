Johnny Knoxville Reveals He Suffered Brain Damage From His Jackass Forever Bull Stunt

The 50-year-old Jackass star called the collision "the worst hit I've ever taken from a bull, or maybe period"

Johnny Knoxville says he suffered from brain damage as a result of a stunt in his new movie Jackass Forever.

The 50-year-old action star opened up about the injury, and the scary side effects he experienced as a result, in an interview Tuesday on The Howard Stern Show.

In the upcoming film, Knoxville gets leveled by a bull in an outdoor ring while dressed in full Matador gear. He suffered a broken wrist and broken ribs in addition to a concussion.

Knoxville told host Howard Stern that getting hit by the bull "was the worst hit I've ever taken from a bull, or maybe period."

jackass forever movie Johnny Knoxville performing a stunt in Jackass Forever | Credit: Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios

"I got a brain hemorrhage from that, so my cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit," he said with a laugh, later adding that the injury was "a tough one to come back from."

Among Knoxville's cognitive symptoms was his inability to maintain his attention span — on one test, he scored 17 out of 100. Though he laughs now, the star said hearing that news from a neurologist was an "oh no" moment for himself.

"I had to go under all these types of treatments, this transcranial magnetic stimulation, which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh God, I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months. And it's supposed to help with depression and, you know, help with my cognitive skills," he explained.

While trying to edit Jackass Forever, Knoxville said, "I couldn't sit still."

jackass forever Johnny Knoxville with the cast of Jackass Forever | Credit: paramount pictures/ youtube

Depression was also a factor as a result of his injury. The Mainstream actor told Stern that he had never coped with it before getting hit by the bull.

"My brain was just playing tricks on me. I got really depressed and over-focused on things," he told Stern, noting that he began taking an antidepressant "for the first time in my life."

"It completely turned me around," he continued, "that and, you know, doing therapy. It was a really hard recovery from this last injury, but I'm great now. I feel like I'm the healthiest I've ever been."

johnny-knoxville-2.jpg Johnny Knoxville | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Knoxville is now open to speaking with a therapist about his love for all things dangerous. Earlier in the interview, the father of three said "no one" in his family is "happy" with the stunts he takes on.

Doctors have also told Knoxville that he "cannot take any more hits to the head."

"I knew going into this film that after this I can't put myself on the line with stunts that can forever change my life, you know?" he said. "And after the bull hit, I'm like, 'I think I've done enough, right?' I don't have anything to prove and I still have control of all my faculties. So, "I don't need to do large stunts anymore."