John Mulaney Says He 'Didn't Know the Nasal Swab Hurt' Until He Got Sober During the COVID Pandemic

John Mulaney is sharing new light on how he embarked on a journey to sobriety at the height of the COVID pandemic.

"I got to say, I did not experience the pandemic the same way other people did. I don't know. I was using a lot," shared the 40-year-old comedian during the latest episode of This Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast.

Mulaney sought treatment in December 2020 following a relapse in his decades-long journey with addiction. By February 2021, he had completed a 60-day rehab stay.

He detailed his relapse to the podcast host, 43, and said that "It didn't feel like anything that different."

"I feel bad saying that. I feel really bad saying that," he said, joking, "I didn't know the nasal swab hurt until well after I got sober."

The former Saturday Night Live writer, who has previously said he started drinking at the age of 13 before later abusing drugs, shared that he was using drugs such as cocaine, Xanax, Klonopin, Adderall, Percoset and Ritalin in the days before he checked into rehab.

"I remember I walked into my intervention," Mulaney said.

"I had just been to my drug dealer's apartment and I finally got the right balance. One pocket all coke. One pocket all Xanax and I was like 'I have done it. I reached equilibrium,'" he shared as he revealed he was abusing the drugs until the day of his intervention.

While he did not reveal who was present at his intervention, he added: "Open the door and there was a bunch of people. I was insisting that I hadn't used drugs in days," he recalled telling the individuals who were present.

"I went, look I am sober right now. Look at me I am sober right now. I kept saying."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.