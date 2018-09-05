John Krasinski Does Push-Ups to Prove His Pecs Are Real: 'This Is Embarrassing'

John Krasinski’s pecs are 100 percent real — even if Stephen Colbert doesn’t believe it.

The former Office jokester made the shift to action movies with 13 Hours, and is now tackling the iconic role of Jack Ryan in the eponymous Amazon show.

But Colbert just can’t move on from Krasinski’s roles in comedy.

“You know I’m a big fan of yours. I think you’re a great guy. You’re sweet. You’re adorable. You’re charming. You’re funny,” Colbert, 54, said on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “You’re a comedy guy — and comedy guys like you and me, we aren’t meant to do action.”

Colbert even jokingly doubts that Krasinski truly bulked up for 13 Hours, or for Jack Ryan.

“If the Kardashians can plump their lips, you can certainly put plumpers in your pecs,” he said.

To prove Krasinski wrong, Colbert challenges him to do ten push-ups in front of the audience.

“I’m sorry about this, this is embarrassing for everyone,” Krasinski, 38, said to cheers from the crowd. “This is so awkward, for everyone.”

Of course, his pecs (and abs, and biceps) are the real deal, and he breezes through the push-ups and into a skit with Colbert where they hilariously put their action movie fight choreography to work.

Krasinski prepped for 13 Hours in 2016 with intense workouts twice a day, for five days a week with trainer Jason Walsh.

“I gotta be honest: It was brutal at times,” he said of the process. “We did tons of metabolic work, dragging sleds and all this stuff I’ve seen NFL players do.”

But Krasinski found that his workouts led to benefits in the bedroom with wife Emily Blunt.

“Totally selfishly, it’s so much better for me being jacked because you feel so much more confident and see yourself as this much more sexual person,” he explained. “Which is really fun.”