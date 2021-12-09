John Goodman Shows His Body Transformation on The Freak Brothers Red Carpet
The actor, who has lost more than 100 lbs., walked the red carpet earlier this week for the premiere of Tubi's The Freak Brothers
John Goodman may be the voice of "Fat Freddy" on the new animated show The Freak Brothers, but the actor has been crushing his own weight loss journey.
On Monday, Goodman, 69, showed his body transformation on the red carpet at Fred Segal's in West Hollywood for the premiere of Tubi's The Freak Brothers.
The Roseanne alum sported an orange V-neck sweater over a blue-collared shirt. He capped off his slim look with a pair of denim jeans and a blazer.
The dramatic weight loss comes almost a decade after the 6'2" actor revealed to David Letterman that he was "pushing 400" lbs. at his heaviest, back in 2011.
In 2018, the Monsters Inc. actor opened up to AARP The Magazine about maintaining his initial 100-lb. weight loss. He credited his healthier lifestyle to portion control.
"It was basically just portion control and 'I don't need it,' " Goodman explained. "I was just shoving everything into my mouth."
"But I don't want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioners' sugar," he joked at the time.
The star also reflected on the challenging time after Roseanne went off the air, and how his health took a backseat. He told AARP, "I was in pretty bad shape when I left Roseanne, to be honest. I had a lot of resentment. I just didn't care. It was a terrible character fault of mine. I always wanted more of something. There was an emptiness inside me. I still have it, but I know what it is now. You recognize it and go, 'There it is.' You don't have to fill it with another pork chop or a drink."
"It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you're going to eat next," Goodman jokingly told PEOPLE in 2015.
Instead, he decided to cut out sugar and alcohol from his diet and started exercising six days a week.
Goodman is now a decade into his health journey, which he said in 2015 was all part of wanting "to live a better life."