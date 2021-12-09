John Goodman Shows His Body Transformation on The Freak Brothers Red Carpet

"But I don't want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioners' sugar," he joked at the time.

The star also reflected on the challenging time after Roseanne went off the air, and how his health took a backseat. He told AARP, "I was in pretty bad shape when I left Roseanne, to be honest. I had a lot of resentment. I just didn't care. It was a terrible character fault of mine. I always wanted more of something. There was an emptiness inside me. I still have it, but I know what it is now. You recognize it and go, 'There it is.' You don't have to fill it with another pork chop or a drink."