Joe Rogan Contracts COVID, Postpones Nashville Show: 'Much Love To You All'

Earlier this month, Joe Rogan ranted on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, about COVID-19 vaccination cards and vaccination mandates that have been put in place across the country

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old podcast host shared the news that he'd become ill over the weekend and tested positive for the virus, requiring him to postpone a comedy show in Nashville that was set for Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So, I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary, and I had a headache. I just felt run down," he explained in an Instagram video. "Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house."

Rogan said that, as the night went on, he began experiencing fevers and other severe symptoms, prompting him to get tested for the coronavirus. Once he tested positive, he and his doctors "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it" with several different medications, including ivermectin. (Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used for livestock like horses and cows, which the Food and Drug Administration has strongly advised Americans against using to treat COVID-19.)

Rogan told his followers in his video Wednesday that he had also used monoclonal antibody infusion therapy, vitamin drips, and azithromycin as treatment.

"Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great," he added. "I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked, but Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good."

While the "good news" was that many of his symptoms had subsided, Rogan added that he did have "bad news" relating to a comedy show he was supposed to co-headline with Dave Chappelle in Nashville on Sept. 3. The show has officially been postponed until Oct. 24, he said.

"My apologies to everyone," he concluded. "Obviously this is nothing that I can control. It is what it is. Crazy times we're living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily. My love to all of you."

Earlier this month, Rogan ranted on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, about COVID-19 vaccination cards and vaccination mandates that have been put in place across the country. According to Rogan, institutions are implementing these requirements "because they're dumb."

"They don't understand history, they don't understand human beings, they don't understand human nature," he said. "They don't understand the history of every single country that's ever existed other than the United States."

He continued, "Up until 1776, every f------ country that has ever existed was run by dictators, all of them. This was the first one where you had elected officials. This was the first experiment in self-government that actually worked. And it created the greatest superpower the world's ever known. And how did it do that? It did it through freedom. Because when you give people freedom, you let people do whatever the f--- they want to do, they actually find ways to succeed and grow and thrive."

Joe Rogan Credit: The Joe Rogan Experience/Youtube

This isn't the first time that Rogan has spoken out against the COVID-19 vaccine. He previously received backlash after claiming on an episode of his podcast that young, healthy people don't need to get the shot.

"If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I say no … If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this," he declared on his show.

The comment received widespread criticism, including from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that Rogan's statement was "incorrect," emphasizing that even those who are healthy can "inadvertently and innocently infect someone else."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"The reason why is that you're talking about yourself in a vacuum then. You're worried about yourself in the likelihood that you're not going to get any symptoms," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said while speaking with Savannah Guthrie on Today. "But you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk."

Rogan has since walked back his claims, insisting he's "not an anti-vaxx person."

RELATED VIDEO: FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer's COVID Vaccine

"In fact, I said I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take them," he said. "I just said I don't think that if you're a young, healthy person you need it."

"Their argument was that you need it for other people … that makes more sense," Rogan added. "But that's a different conversation."

He continued, pointing out that he doesn't typically think before speaking during his podcast, "I'm not a doctor. I'm a f---ing moron. I'm not a respected source of information even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I'm saying."