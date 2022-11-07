Jodie Sweetin Says Sharing Struggles with Addiction Helps Demystify the Disease

Jodie Sweetin is reflecting on how more people are able to understand the "disease of addiction" in recent years.

In an interview with Jezebel, the Fuller House star, 40, discussed how much conversations of substance abuse and addiction have changed since she first shared her own struggles several years ago. The actress battled a crystal meth addiction after Full House ended its eight-season run in 1995.

"I do think in the 20 years it's been since my story came out, we have put in a lot more time and effort into getting to understand the disease of addiction and what it really is and listen to the stories of people who have come out and been honest about it," Sweetin told the outlet.

She said it's beneficial for others to share their own experiences with addiction to help shed light on the severity of addiction. The former child star mentioned how proud she is of Friends star Matthew Perry for sharing his journey with alcoholism and addiction in his new memoir.

"I think coming out and talking about it honestly like myself or Matthew Perry or other people have done, I think gives such an understanding to it that it becomes a little bit demystified," Sweetin continued. "And so many struggle with it or have family members that do. I'm really proud of Matthew for sharing his story. I know he went through some really horrific stuff."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the years, Sweetin has been working on managing her mental health since she went sober in 2008 after 15 years of abusing drugs and alcohol. During those days, she said, her anxiety was extremely bad, and she felt as though her brain was constantly filled with voices telling her negative and "awful" things about herself.

These days, Sweetin is "thankful" she got the help she needed to "start taking care of myself," she told Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews podcast last year.

The actress previously admitted to PEOPLE that she could not be happier about the way her life has turned out with her sobriety, saying it's given her a lot of gratitude.

"I speak about my experience growing up in the entertainment business, what my life was like after, some of the struggles and things I went through and where my life is today," Sweetin said. "It's a story with a message of second chances and turning things around and being able to overcome some adversity."