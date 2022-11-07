Jodie Sweetin Says Sharing Struggles with Addiction Helps Demystify the Disease

The Fuller House star went sober in 2008 after 15 years of abusing drugs and alcohol

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 05:06 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (12374651bb) Jodie Sweetin The Art Of Protest at 24th Annual Dances with Films Film Festival, TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA - 27 Aug 2021
Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jodie Sweetin is reflecting on how more people are able to understand the "disease of addiction" in recent years.

In an interview with Jezebel, the Fuller House star, 40, discussed how much conversations of substance abuse and addiction have changed since she first shared her own struggles several years ago. The actress battled a crystal meth addiction after Full House ended its eight-season run in 1995.

"I do think in the 20 years it's been since my story came out, we have put in a lot more time and effort into getting to understand the disease of addiction and what it really is and listen to the stories of people who have come out and been honest about it," Sweetin told the outlet.

She said it's beneficial for others to share their own experiences with addiction to help shed light on the severity of addiction. The former child star mentioned how proud she is of Friends star Matthew Perry for sharing his journey with alcoholism and addiction in his new memoir.

"I think coming out and talking about it honestly like myself or Matthew Perry or other people have done, I think gives such an understanding to it that it becomes a little bit demystified," Sweetin continued. "And so many struggle with it or have family members that do. I'm really proud of Matthew for sharing his story. I know he went through some really horrific stuff."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the years, Sweetin has been working on managing her mental health since she went sober in 2008 after 15 years of abusing drugs and alcohol. During those days, she said, her anxiety was extremely bad, and she felt as though her brain was constantly filled with voices telling her negative and "awful" things about herself.

These days, Sweetin is "thankful" she got the help she needed to "start taking care of myself," she told Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews podcast last year.

The actress previously admitted to PEOPLE that she could not be happier about the way her life has turned out with her sobriety, saying it's given her a lot of gratitude.

"I speak about my experience growing up in the entertainment business, what my life was like after, some of the struggles and things I went through and where my life is today," Sweetin said. "It's a story with a message of second chances and turning things around and being able to overcome some adversity."

Related Articles
Jodie Sweetin
'Full House' 's Jodie Sweetin Lost 37 Lbs. During Quarantine from Anxiety: 'I'm a Stress Starver'
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Talks 'Putting My Sobriety First' After Being a 'Functioning Addict'
Braunwyn Windham-Burke
'RHOC' 's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Celebrates 1,000 Days Sober: 'I've Been Through a Lot'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for "The End Of Longing", a new play which he wrote and stars in at The Playhouse Theatre, on February 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
The Biggest Revelations from Matthew Perry's Memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing'
Matthew Perry visits SiriusXM Studios on March 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images); Keanu Reeves attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Matthew Perry Apologizes After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves 'Still Walks Among Us'
Macklemore New Single Faithful
Macklemore Opens Up About Relapse on New Single 'Faithful' ft. NLE Choppa: 'A Personal Song for Me'
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Matthew Perry attends the "The End Of Longing" opening night after party at SushiSamba 7 on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Matthew Perry Estimates He Spent $9M on His Journey to Sobriety
FRIENDS Actor Matthew Perry and actress Julia Roberts
Matthew Perry on Dating Julia Roberts in the '90s: It 'Had Been Too Much for Me' 
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Opens Up About His Addiction Journey with a New Memoir: 'I'm Grateful to Be Alive'
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Reveals He Was Finally Able to Stop Taking Drugs After Recovering from Colostomy
FRIENDS -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Matthew Perry Says 'Friends' Cast Rallied Around Him at Height of His Addiction: 'They Were Patient'
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry Says He's 'Grateful' to Jennifer Aniston for Her Unyielding Support Over the Years
Deadly Trails stars Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane.
'Big Sky' 's Dedee Pfeiffer Details 'Rebirth' After Battling Alcohol Addiction: 'Help Is There'
.
'Full House' Stars Reflect on Show's 35th Anniversary: 'They Said It Wouldn't Last Until Thanksgiving'
Macklemore
Macklemore Says He's 694 Days Clean After Relapse in Summer 2020
Zac Clark from The Bachelorette is celebrating 11 years of sobriety
'Bachelorette' Alum Zac Clark Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety: 'If I Can Do It, You Can Do It'