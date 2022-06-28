“It’s going to take more than this to make me stop. I will keep going back out there,” the Full House alum told PEOPLE

Jodie Sweetin Says She'll 'Keep Marching' After Being Thrown to the Ground by LAPD During Pro-Choice Protest

Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after Los Angeles Police Department officers were seen violently pushing her to the ground during a pro-choice protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Full House alum, 40, told PEOPLE exclusively that she was "so uncomfortable" with the attention she received following the altercation, which occurred after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If people think that looked bad, then they have no idea what others are facing out there during protests. I happen to be a TV celebrity who is not a person of color so it got a lot of attention," she explained. "I am so uncomfortable with that but if it will keep attention on this issue, I'm okay with that."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (12374651bb) Jodie Sweetin The Art Of Protest at 24th Annual Dances with Films Film Festival, TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA - 27 Aug 2021 Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Sweetin — who sustained "a big bruise" and hip swelling from the incident — said she continued to protest despite her injuries.

"I got right back up, picked up my megaphone and kept marching for another 4-5 hours," she revealed.

"I will keep marching, I will keep at it. It's going to take more than this to make me stop," she added. "I will keep going back out there."

Sweetin said that she feels protests "have to be disruptive, they have to be loud, they have to make some noise in order to raise awareness."

The Dancing with the Stars alum shared that she is fighting for women in states where abortions have been banned following the Supreme Court's 6-to-3 ruling. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states.

"This is not just about what we have here in California, this is about the fact that in 23 states, women have their rights taken away — there are lives at stake," she said. "And we have to be aware of issues that aren't necessarily affecting us directly."

"The first thing I thought of was my 14-year-old and almost 12-year-old daughters," she continued. "They are young women and if we lived one state over they could be in a position where they couldn't follow their dreams, couldn't have the family they want, couldn't have those freedoms that we all deserve. And it's not just about abortion rights — we didn't think this would ever happen, so what else is next?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sweetin's rep previously told PEOPLE that the actress was OK after the demonstration.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin said in an earlier statement.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken," she added. "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

The LAPD also spoke out following the altercation with Sweetin.

"The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway," the LAPD told PEOPLE in a statement. "The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD's policy and procedure."

The department continued, "As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property."