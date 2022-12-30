Joan Lunden Recalls How Going Public with Her Breast Cancer Journey in 2014 'Changed' Her Life

The veteran journalist has been a leading advocate for breast cancer awareness ever since

By
Published on December 30, 2022 11:06 AM
Personality Joan Lunden visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 26, 2020 in Universal City, California.
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Joan Lunden is reflecting back on her health journey as a breast cancer survivor and how her early advocacy impacted the women's health space.

Speaking with Yahoo Life Series Unapologetically, the Good Morning America veteran opened up about coming forward with her breast cancer story in 2014.

Diagnosed with stage two triple-negative breast cancer at age 64, she shared her story exclusively with PEOPLE at the time, boldly showing her bald head on the cover, which she now says she "wasn't so inclined" to do.

"Not because of vanity," Lunden, 72, clarified. "I just didn't want anybody to think that I was being exploitive or anything … I wasn't sure if it was the right thing to do. And their editor-in-chief came to me and said, 'If you do this, not only will it be one of our most iconic covers, but you're going to help a lot of people, cause you're going to instill bravery in a lot of other people facing cancer.' "

The response from doing that cover changed her "from a patient into an advocate in a heartbeat," she recalled. "And it made the rest of my cancer journey way, you know, nicer, if you can call it that. It just changed it in the most positive way."

Lunden's been a leading advocate for breast cancer awareness ever since.

Now full-fledge in the health space, the Sacramento-born journalist hosts Second Opinion with Joan Lunden, which empowers viewers to take control of their health. Through this higher purpose, she told Unapologetically she feels she is honoring her late father — himself a cancer surgeon who, at 51, tragically died in a plane crash while flying home to Malibu from a speaking engagement at a cancer conference. Lunden was just 13 years old.

Her cancer treatment included 16 rounds of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation and a lumpectomy. She admitted that the "aggressive chemo treatment" did take a toll on her. As she told PEOPLE at the time: "I could decide to do nothing, but that's certainly not my personality. I was handed an opportunity to learn everything that I can about this and try to help others."

After her treatment concluded, Lunden tried to control thoughts of having a recurrence — a common fear in cancer survivors. She credited her doctor with helping her eradicate that way of thinking.

"He took my hands inside his hands and he looked at me and he said, 'Don't you remember Wile E. Coyote, the cartoon character who had run off the top of the cliff? Well, he was never, ever, ever in trouble until he looked down," Lunden recalled to Unapologetically.

"You've taken the best medicine, you keep your head up, you expect a good outcome,'" she said. "And I walked out of there and thought, 'You know, he's totally right.' And that's how I just kind of choose to live my life."

JOAN LUNDEN, GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 10/17/96
Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Elsewhere during the interview with Unapologetically, Lunden addressed choosing to hold her head up after her 1997 departure from GMA after 20 years, which she said was not by choice.

"I mean, I was 47 years old. That's not old. They don't push men out because they're 47," she said, adding, "I don't look back. I'm not that kind of person that looks back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lunden, who said she "hogged all the health stories while at GMA," said she felt compelled to "carry on my dad's legacy."

"I finally came to peace with the fact that, as a broadcaster, you can disseminate health information and help massive numbers of people," she said. "And then I got diagnosed with breast cancer, and I didn't think it would happen to me," saying she was "flabbergasted" when she heard the news.

"But it took me about 24 hours to say, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute: This is my opportunity to take the baton from my dad, the cancer surgeon, and run with it.'"

Related Articles
Clea Shearer on Tamron Hall
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Cancer Free! The Netflix Star Opens Up: 'It's a Very Weird Feeling'
Katie Couric poses for a portrait on in New York Katie Couric Portrait Session, New York, USA - 09 May 2019
Katie Couric Surprises 111 New Moms Impacted by Breast Cancer with Free Formula for a Year
Jessica Sanders
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So it Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
Ariel Nagi's cancer story Credit: Courtesy of Ariel Nagi
Mom Reflects on Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 32: 'How Will I Have the Strength and Energy to Care for My Kids?'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner pose backstage during the opening night of "The Country House" on Broadway at Manhattan Theater Club at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater on October 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Mom Blythe Danner's Cancer Was 'Scary' —'But She's the Strongest Person I Know'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10075713e) Blythe Danner poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Tomorrow Man" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "The Tomorrow Man" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Blythe Danner Reveals Private Battle with the Same Cancer that Killed Her Husband Bruce Paltrow: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Alive'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSEl4MuU1c/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D thehomeedit Verified • Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center kmimisong's profile picture gotglitter's profile picture Liked by gotglitter and others thehomeedit's profile picture thehomeedit Verified I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'
normani
Normani Says She Felt 'Helpless' After Her Mother's Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts Her 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLO7aVLJei/.
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Ellyn Winters Is ‘Empowered’ Without Breast Reconstruction After Her Mastectomy: ‘I’m Not Hiding’
Ellyn Winters Feels 'Powerful' Without Breast Implants After Double Mastectomy: 'I'm Not Hiding'
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks ‘Empowerment’ from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: ‘I Feel So Confident’
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks 'Empowerment' from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: 'I Feel So Confident'
Katie Couric says she feels 'super lucky' her breast cancer was detected early
Katie Couric 'Feeling Great' After Two Weeks of Radiation Treatment for Breast Cancer
Rich Donnelly Health
Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak