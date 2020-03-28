Jim Edmonds Says He's Waiting for Results of Coronavirus Testing: 'Not Taking Any Chances'

Image zoom Jim Edmonds/Instagram

Jim Edmonds has been tested for the novel coronavirus.

The former baseball pro, 49, announced that he was waiting on his results on Saturday, as he documented his trip to the hospital.

“Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through,” he wrote alongside a selfie that showed him wearing a mask. “This virus is no joke #gethealthy.”

“Waiting on tests now,” he added in another Instagram Story post as he commented on the method of testing, which requires a Q-tip-style swab to be inserted into one’s nose for several seconds. “I didn’t know the swab could go that far in someone’s nose,” Edmonds said.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star also shared that he would be getting an X-ray. “No confirmation on the virus yet,” he wrote in a follow-up message. “Just waiting to find out if I have been infected or just super sick.”

Edmonds added, “Not taking any chances because it is so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.”

Image zoom Jim Edmonds/Instagram

Image zoom Jim Edmonds/Instagram

RELATED: Are There Different Strains? Does Blood Type Matter? Experts Answer the Latest Questions About Coronavirus

Edmonds shares 21-month-old twin boys Hart and Hayes, and daughter Aspen, 3, with estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds, whom he split from last year.

All three of the children appear to be with their mother, who posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story Saturday that showed the group standing together in a hallway.

The pair split after having had a “contentious argument” with their nanny Carly Wilson, with whom Edmonds has been accused of having an affair. (Both he and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.) Edmonds filed for divorce in October.

As of March 28, there have been at least 113,031 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 1,895 deaths, according to The New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.