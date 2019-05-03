Jillian Michaels Maintains Her Anti-Keto Stance: ‘I Promise You, It’s Not Good For You’

Jillian Michaels won’t be changing her opinion about the keto diet anytime soon.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old trainer again explained why she thinks there are healthier ways to lose weight than by adopting the high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb eating plan, which has become increasingly popular.

On the latest episode of the #Adulting podcast — hosted by wellness expert Nikki Sharp and comedian Zack Peter — Michaels mentioned the diet while discussing her new book The 6 Keys, which addresses the myths and misunderstandings associated with aging.

Emphasizing the importance of a diet filled with protein, fat and carbohydrates, Michaels said, “your cells are literally made up of those three macronutrients,” so “the best diet[s] for anti-aging” would be those that encourage people to eat a “balanced, clean version of protein, fat and carbs.”

This contradicts the basic premise of the carb-restrictive keto diet. “That’s just one of the many reasons why keto is a terrible, terrible idea,” said Michaels. “People can criticize me all they want, but the bottom line is, it’s science and the science is there — and (keto) is bad for your overall health and wellness.”

She also pointed out that some people who follow the keto diet claim to have “reversed any insulin-related health issues,” such as diabetes, since the diet prohibits white flour and white sugar.

But Michaels says healthier diets can help people achieve the same goals.

“We can accomplish those things…without going into ketosis,” she shared, referring to the metabolic process in which the body burns stored fat instead of glucose for its daily energy.

Michaels went on to point out that keto can also negatively affect the liver and thyroid, as well as the anti-aging process.

“I promise you it’s not good for you and there are better ways of doing it,” she added.

Michaels sparked controversy in early January by speaking out about the diet in a video for Women’s Health, calling keto a “bad plan for a million reasons,” and adding that she believes the keto diet deprives your body of essential nutrients.

“Your cells, your macromolecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macronutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you’re starving yourselves,” she said. “Those macronutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and wellbeing. Each and every one of them.”

Instead of eliminating an entire food group, Michaels said that it’s best to eat a well-rounded diet: “You don’t eat processed sugar, you don’t eat processed grains, and to make a very long story short: avoid the keto diet,” she told PEOPLE Now in December. “Common sense. Balanced diet is key.”

After Michaels’ comments about the diet earlier this year she found herself in the middle of a feud with Today weatherman Al Roker — who has dropped 40 lbs. since starting keto last year — and with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who called her a “jackhole” on his Bravo show.

Roker also fought back in tweets and on Today. “So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas,” he tweeted.

Michaels challenged Roker to a “civil intelligent debate,” but he declined.

Addressing the ongoing controversy, Michaels told PEOPLE last month she’s still standing firm on her opinion of the eating plan, which she characterized as “essentially [the] Atkins [diet] re-skinned for Millennials.”

“It seems like a great idea, but the reality is you can lose weight, and you can get healthy without any of the side effects associated with it. And at the end of the day, I don’t care if somebody wants to do it. I don’t want to do it, and I have done my homework on why I don’t want to do it,” she added.