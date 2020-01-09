Jillian Michaels Says We Shouldn't 'Celebrate' Lizzo's Body: 'Why Is It My Job to Care About Her Weight?'

Jillian Michaels is questioning why fans of Lizzo are praising the singer’s body rather than just celebrating her music.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music?” Michaels, 45, said when discussing Lizzo‘s reputation for pushing body-positivity and self-acceptance during an appearance on Buzzfeed News’ AM2DM.

“‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels continued. “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But, there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.'”

Michaels later softened her tone, but urged her followers to “prioritize our health.”

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few,” Michaels said in a statement on Instagram.

“I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

Michaels released the statement after backlash from fans poured in, slamming the Slim for Life author for “fat-shaming” Lizzo, 31.

“Jillian Michaels is going on a fat-shaming tour, y’all,” one user tweeted.

“Stop judging people’s bodies by their weight. Lizzo is strong and fit and I’m not here for this fat phobia,” another fan wrote.

Actress Jameela Jamil even joined the conversation, condemning Michaels remarks, saying, “Just saying… MY WHOLE DAMN THING FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR JOINTS. Why is This woman acting like she’s an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin.”

On Tuesday, Michaels stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check, where she discussed the concept body neutrality, which encourages people to not care what their bodies look like, but to instead to own who you are.

When asked if she agrees with the idea, Michaels says, “I don’t.”

“If I was 100 pounds overweight, I wouldn’t hate my body. I would work out because I love myself, not because I hate myself. I want to be healthy, and I would want all the benefit that brings.”

Michaels then explained that “things today have become so politically correct.”

“We’re like, ‘You’re 250 pounds and have hardened arteries and you love it! God, that’s inspiring,'” Michaels said, adding “No!”

Despite not wanting to stand behind the movement personally, Michaels said, “I don’t think I should judge that person or slap them on the back for being unhealthy. I think I should mind my own business. That’s up to that own person.”

Lizzo has not yet responded to Michaels’ comments and a rep for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Michaels’ appearance on AM2DM comes just days after Lizzo announced she was quitting Twitter.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s— no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it,” her last tweet, which she shared on Sunday, read.

The eight-time Grammy nominee also explained her decision to take a break from Twitter during an Instagram Live session shortly before her concert at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. “I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter. I quit Twitter. I’m off it. All social media is not created equal,” she said.

“I would love to be on Twitter ’cause I could connect with you people who positively support me… not to mention spreading my own positive messages,” Lizzo continued. “But now I’ve gotten to a point where I’m not just dealing with Internet bullies, I’m dealing with seeing a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone.”