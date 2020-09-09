Jillian Michaels Says She Contracted COVID-19 After Letting Her 'Guard Down for an Hour'
"I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick," the fitness trainer said
Jillian Michaels is opening up about her experience with coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the fitness trainer, 49, revealed she had contracted COVID-19 "several weeks ago" as she discussed why people should consider not going to the gym amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym. And I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago," she said during an interview with Fox Business discussing her at-home workout app.
“I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick, but not everyone is that lucky as we know," she continued. "All I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it."
"I would love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is I literally get my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it," Michaels said. "It’s just that simple."
The Biggest Loser alum went on to explain that her friend did not know she had coronavirus when they met up, and neither one of them knew they had contracted the virus until days after the meeting.
"If you’re not in a mask and that person is not in a mask, and they have COVID and have no idea — because, by the way, I had no idea that I had it for six days [and] my friend had no idea that she had it when she gave it to me — anticipate that you will likely get it in an environment like that," she said of going to the gym.
"If you are afraid of it, by all means, it’s not a move that I would recommend making," Michaels added.
RELATED VIDEO: Is It Safe to Go to the Gym During the Coronavirus Pandemic? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Many gyms across the nation were shut down earlier this year due to coronavirus concerns and chains such as 24 Hour Fitness and Gold's Gym were financially affected by the closure.
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 6,336,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with at least 189,300 deaths, according to a New York Times database.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.