The personal trainer also criticized Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's fitness program, All In by Teddi

Jillian Michaels Says Al Roker, Andy Cohen Didn’t Want to Have ‘Debate’ with Her About Keto Diet

Jillian Michaels is detailing her thoughts on the keto diet once again.

During a recent chat on the #ADULTING podcast hosted by Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher earlier this week, the 46-year-old personal trainer revisited her disdain for the high-fat, low-carb eating plan, as well as reigniting her previous feud with Al Roker and Andy Cohen, both of who have spoken about using the diet in the past.

Detailing that both Roker, 66, and Cohen, 52, were not willing to hold a discussion about the diet with her, Michaels shared, "Like with keto, Al Roker and Andy Cohen, I was like, 'Great, let’s have this debate!'" before she said that they were "Gone. Vanished! Bye, bye. Gone!"

"You know, anybody who — paleo, vegan — I mean, bring it," she added. "So, you have to do your work and be prepared in order to put something out in the world that has staying power and that delivers on the results."

Michaels went up against Roker and Cohen early last year after she stated in an interview with Women's Health that she couldn't understand why people follow the keto diet plan. "Like, why would anybody think this is a good idea?" she asked at the time.

Her remarks prompted a response from both television personalities, with Cohen naming Michaels the "Jackhole of the Day" on Watch What Happens Live as Roker shared a response on Twitter, calling Michaels out by name.

"So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss," he wrote at the time, referring to her stint as host of The Biggest Loser. "Now those sound like bad ideas."

Responding to both, Michaels later tweeted, "I have an idea... @Andy @alroker how about a civil intelligent debate on The 6 Keys book and keto instead of personal attacks and name calling? I’m also a motivator and I know you guys can do this."

Later in the podcast chat, Michaels also discussed former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's fitness program, All In by Teddi.

"You know, these women are not, they’re not nutritionists. They’re not registered dietitians. It sounds like they’re not certified fitness experts," Michaels said. "And it doesn’t sound like they got all of those individuals behind their program."

"And I could very well be wrong — I don’t know — but it doesn’t sound like they did," she continued. "So, this is where I would say, look, get out of your lane."