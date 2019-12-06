Jillian Michaels Says People Are Too Politically Correct: Obesity Shouldn’t ‘Be Glamorized’

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jillian Michaels believes that the move towards political correctness in the health world has gone too far.

The trainer, 45, said that the body positivity movement has improved life for people who would get “body shamed or fat shamed,” but she’s concerned about the health implications.

“I think we’re politically correct to the point of endangering people,” Michaels told Women’s Health U.K. for their Jan./Feb. issue. “Yes, we want to be inclusive of everyone [and respect that] everyone comes in all different shapes and sizes. That nobody should ever be body shamed or fat shamed or excluded and that everyone is equally deserving and should feel equally valuable.”

But Michaels said that push for acceptance has gone too far.

“Obesity in itself is not something that should be glamorized,” she said. “But we’ve become so politically correct that no one wants to say it.”

Michaels said that the same movement has also hurt her former show, The Biggest Loser, which returns in January after a revamp and a four-year hiatus.

“I think the world has shifted to a place where that format and messaging is considered fat shaming,” she said of the show. “But it isn’t, and it’s not meant to be. Now we’ve gone too far in the opposite direction.”

Michaels is known to have strong, often controversial opinions. She caused an uproar at the start of the year when she slammed the keto diet, calling it “a terrible, terrible idea.”

“Why would anyone think this is a good idea?” she said in January. “Your cells, your macro molecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macro nutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you’re starving yourselves. Those macro nutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and wellbeing. Each and every one of them.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jillian Michaels Wants to Have a ‘Civil Debate’ with Al Roker Over Keto Diet Disagreement

Her comments led to backlash from a few celebrity keto fans, including Al Roker, Andy Cohen and Vinny Guadagnino, with Roker bashing Michaels’ training style from her time on The Biggest Loser.

“So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea,” he tweeted. “This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas.”