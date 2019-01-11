A lot of people, and I mean a lot, think the ketogenic diet is the best thing since sliced bread (how ironic). Celebs like Halle Berry and Jenna Jameson have put the high-fat, low-carb regimen in the spotlight, and the trend doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon.

But keto enthusiasts aren’t the only ones who have strong opinions about this eating plan. When asked about going keto, celeb trainer Jillian Michaels recently said, “I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?” Okay then! Read on for more anti-keto thoughts from Michaels, and what five other experts and influencers really think of the keto diet.

Jillian Michaels

If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that Jillian Michaels will never be trying keto. The celebrity trainer didn’t hold back when asked about it in a video for Women’s Health: “Your cells, your macro molecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids,” she said. “When you do not eat one of the three macro nutrients, those three things I just mentioned, you’re starving yourselves. Those macro nutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and wellbeing. Each and every one of them.”

Witney Carson

A few months ago, Dancing With The Stars pro Witney Carson told Women’s Health she tried going low-carb, but it was a serious letdown. “I’ve done keto before, and I felt really gross,” she said. “I did lose weight on it, but my skin broke out. I have eczema and my eczema was super, super bad. I think I have an allergy to dairy and cheese, so I try to stay away as much as I can now.”

Danette May

Influencer and wellness coach Danette May is all about encouraging people to take charge of their health so they can live their best lives. But in her opinion, keto doesn’t fit into that picture. “The bottom line is that the ketogenic diet starves you of an entire nutrient group for a short period of time and makes your body think you are starving. It doesn’t teach you how to nourish yourself with healthy foods,” she wrote in a blog post. “Rather than trying a diet that gives you a quick fix, focus on eating plenty of healthy foods that are high in nutrients and adding physical activities that will add to your quality of life.”

Abbey Sharp

The title of nutritionist Abbey Sharp’s new book, The Mindful Glow Cookbook: Radiant Recipes for Being the Healthiest, Happiest You, sums up her mission. And the way she sees it, keto doesn’t cut it when it comes to nourishing your healthiest, happiest self. “Carbohydrates make up the life blood of our body’s ability to function. Our bodies need it to run efficiently, promote muscle growth and endurance in athletes, and give us the energy to get through the day,” she blogged.

Cynthia Sass

Curious about keto, Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MS, RD, gave the diet a go. She decided it wasn’t for her…or her clients. “When I experimented with the ketogenic diet, I felt incredibly cranky as well, and obsessed about foods I wasn’t supposed to eat—like black beans, bananas, and sweet potatoes,” she wrote in a previous article for Health. “I’ve had clients eat this way, lose weight quickly, and feel fantastic—at first. But all of my clients who follow a ketogenic plan eventually break down and eat potatoes, fruit, or dessert (or drink several glasses of wine).”

Julie Upton

Keto is also a no-go for Julie Upton, RD. “Problem is, long-term adherence to such a low-carb lifestyle is almost impossible, and most keto devotees can only stick to it by having scheduled ‘off’ or ‘cheat’ days every week or so,” she wrote in a previous article for Health. “Because the keto diet limits breads, cereals, grains, fruit, and starchy veggies, it’s easy to develop nutritional deficiencies. And since it’s high in saturated fat, it may increase risk for heart disease.”