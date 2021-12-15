Jillian Michaels Has Problems with The Biggest Loser: 'The Producers Gamified Weight Loss'

The former Biggest Loser trainer alleged that the show didn't provide the mental health resources that the contestants needed to succeed

After 12 seasons as a trainer on The Biggest Loser, Jillian Michaels is happy with some of her methods from the show — and has some regrets.

In the years since she last appeared as a trainer on the show, in 2013, Michaels has thought about what she would have changed.

"Nobody should have been eliminated. That was my No. 1 issue with the show," Michaels, 47, told Today. "But the producers gamified weight loss. It was weight loss on a ticking clock."

The fitness expert also claimed that the show didn't have an on-site therapist for the contestants when she was a trainer, and she would frequently call her mom, a psychotherapist, for help.

"The Biggest Loser needed a mental health professional," she said. "I think there was some random guy they could talk to if they needed, but these people needed deep work. When you have someone that weighs 400 lbs., that's not just an individual who likes pizza. There's a whole lot going on there emotionally."

With people working to overcome their body issues, "you need to deal with the demons," Michaels added. "Otherwise you're just gonna gain the weight back."

But Michaels still stands by other parts of the show, like her aggressive ways of motivating the contestants.

"The ones I yelled at are the ones that kept it off," she said. "You need them to feel the pain of the way they've been living. You need them to have a rock bottom moment where they're like, 'I can't take one more moment.' "

And Michaels believes that the diet the contestants followed on the show, which she said allowed for 1,200 calories a day, plus unlimited green salads, was effective. The Food and Drug Administration recommends that adult men consume around 2,200 to 2,400 calories a day, and women take in about 1,800.

"The diet worked amazing. You eat less, you move more, and there you go," she said. "The contestants who were unsuccessful when they went home, they had unresolved issues with food."

In 2017, former executive producer of The Biggest Loser JD Roth told PEOPLE that he was sorry the program didn't work for everyone.

"I feel badly that some people from the show went back to some bad decision making patterns and gained the weight back, and felt ashamed," Roth said. "Here they are, they won the lottery and got on the show and lost all the weight and then gained it back."

Roth also dismissed the theory presented in the study, published in The New York Times, that the contestants had permanently damaged their metabolisms.