Jillian Michaels and Fiancée Heidi Rhoades Have Been Split 'for Awhile Now'

Jillian Michaels and fiancée Heidi Rhoades won’t be headed down the aisle.

The fitness trainer, 44, announced Friday that they have broken up, and have been “for awhile now.”

“You’ve been with me through it all so I’m sharing some news with you…Heidi and I have been split for awhile now,” Michaels wrote on Instagram. “We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together.”

The longtime couple got engaged during an episode of Michaels’ E! reality show Just Jillian in 2016, after the fitness guru popped the question in a private movie theater. Michaels had already given Rhoades a ring, so she instead placed an engagement ring on her own finger during the proposal.

(L-R) Jillian Michaels and Heidi Rhoades David Livingston/Getty Images

“I know I’m an ass—- a lot of the time, but if you will continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me,” Michaels said. “And even thought I gave you that ring, I got a ring.”

The couple have two children together — daughter Lukensia, 8, whom Michaels adopted from Haiti in 2012, and son Phoenix, 6, whom Rhoades gave birth to in the same month. Michaels said they’ll continue to co-parent their kids.

“Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains,” she wrote on Friday. “Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”