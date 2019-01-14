These Celebrities Are Not Happy with Jillian Michaels Since She Slammed the Keto Diet

Jillian Michaels didn’t make too many friends with her comments against the popular keto diet.

The longtime trainer, 48, is getting called out left and right by celebrities after she said the high-fat, low-carb diet was a “bad plan.”

Michaels first heard it from Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“Tonight’s ‘Jackhole of the Day’ goes to Jillian Michaels, who slammed the keto diet as an awful diet,” Cohen, 50, said. “Don’t feel bad, keto diet. A lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea.”

Then Today weatherman Al Roker said on Thursday that Michaels’ time on The Biggest Loser made her a poor source for health advice.

“So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea,” he tweeted. “This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas.”

Roker, 64, explained on Today on Friday that he’s been successfully following the keto diet since Sept. 1, and saw improvements in his cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

“My point is, what works for you, works for you,” he told Today co-anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer. “There’s science on both sides that says it’s not a great idea and science that says it is a good idea. I think it’s up to people — with their doctor, with their medical professional — [to make their own decision].”

Roker said that Michaels emailed him a response that he chose not to read on air. Later that day, SHAPE shared a new video with Michaels explaining more about why she’s anti-keto.

“What’s my take on keto? It’s not a take. There is no take,” she said, explaining that what she’s saying is fact. “The side effects? Too much fat, too many calories, too many animal proteins. You’ve got micronutrient deficiencies, because you’re not getting all the phytonutrients and the antioxidants and polyphenols that you would be getting if you weren’t afraid of an apple, or a banana, or a papaya, which is absurd.”

“On top of all that, our cells are made of protein, fat, carbohydrates and nucleic acids,” she continued. “When you’re not eating all of the macronutrients you’re literally starving your body, you’re starving your cells. Those macronutrients have very specific jobs for your biochemistry; for your body to do what it needs to do for you to continue living in the healthiest way possible. So if you want to look your best, feel your best and live your longest, that is not the diet for you.”

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino — the self-proclaimed “Keto Guido” after losing 50 lbs. on the program — saw the SHAPE video on Instagram and sarcastically commented that he’s quitting keto.

“S—, I guess I have to go back to eating pasta and bread now,” Guadagnino, 31, wrote on Instagram, as spotted by Comments by Celebs.

He then posted a pre- and post-keto photo on his Keto Guido Instagram account, with the caption, “Sorry Jill #ketoguido.” And Jenna Jameson, who dropped over 80 lbs. through keto, liked the post.