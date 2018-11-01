Jillian Barberie has breast cancer.

The actress and TV host revealed on Twitter Thursday that she received medical test results back, which confirmed that she has cancer in her right breast.

“Results back. It’s cancer in my right breast but also it has spread to my lymph node,” she wrote. “Appointment at Bedford Breast to assess everything.”

The former Good Day L.A. co-host also shared that she will undergo a double mastectomy to combat the cancer.

“I’m going to be super aggressive and do double mastectomy and they said I need chemo for the lymph,” she shared. “Thanks for coming on this journey with me!”

In addition to appearing on the TV series Good Morning, Miami, V.I.P. and film Project X, Barberie currently co-hosts The Drive Home on 790 KABC in L.A.

The mother of two — she shares son Rocco, 8, and daughter Ruby 11, with ex-husband Grant Reynolds — has been in the entertainment business for more than 20 years.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2015, the former Fox NFL Sunday weather reporter admitted, “I’ve screwed up a lot, but that’s what makes me real. Fearlessness can go a long way in this business!”