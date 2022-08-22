Jill Duggar Reveals She Had Gallbladder Surgery After 'Horrible Bout' of Postpartum Pain

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is "sipping my vegetable broth & eating my apple sauce & mashed potatoes" as she recovers from gallbladder surgery

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on August 22, 2022 11:30 AM
Jill Duggar
Photo: Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is opening up about her recent postpartum health scare.

On Saturday, the Counting On alum, 31, revealed on Instagram that she had an unexpected gallbladder surgery following a routine checkup after welcoming her newborn son last month.

"💊😷🔪Well…I almost made it to my 6 week postpartum well-check without incident, but ended up with a horrible bout of pain earlier this week that culminated yesterday in having to have gallbladder surgery!😩," she wrote.

The mom of three said that though she's not too happy about a longer healing journey, she's thankful for the medical care she's received. Dillard added that she now has "relief" from the pain and hopes that she never has to deal with a "bad gallbladder attack" again.

She continued, "If you're like me and have been dealing with what you think are just 'gut issues' (e.g. gas, bloating, nausea, etc.) episodes occasionally but are frustrated that you can't pinpoint exactly what is causing them, (even if it hasn't been accompanied with a ton of 'pain' yet) maybe think again! Or…as my surgeon said, 'the storm might be brewing' but just hasn't hit/you haven't had a big gallbladder attack yet!"

Dillard then shared some of the helpful information she's learned about gallbladder problems.

"Women are 2-4x more likely than men to have gallbladder problems," she continued. "Some risk factors for gallbladder probs include: pregnancy, rapid weight gain/loss, hormone fluctuations/therapy, people with food allergies/sensitivities, family history of gallbladder probs, etc."

"If you don't have gallstones yet, make sure to eat enough healthy fats every day to help the gallbladder contract and be able to keep stones from building," the Growing Up Duggar co-author added. "However, once you have stones, then fatty foods (& other things) can trigger a gallbladder attack. Some "trigger foods" include: Fatty foods, Fried foods, Dairy products, Sugary foods, Eggs, Acidic foods, Caffeine, Carbonated drinks & alcohol."

We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy!
Jill Duggar Dillard Instagram

"🤗Just wanted to share a few of these things in case it helps you recognize a potential gallbladder problem sooner than later and avoid a grueling gallbladder attack! 😘," she ended.

Dillard then asked her followers who've gotten their gallbladder removed to comment under the post with some of the tips and tricks that helped the recovery process.

The surgery comes after she and her husband Derick welcomed their "rainbow baby", son Frederick Michael ("Freddy"), on July 7 after previously suffering a miscarriage.

This is the couple's third child together after sons Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5.

