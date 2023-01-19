Jill Biden's Lesion Removed from Her Left Eye Was 'Non-Cancerous,' White House Doctor Says

Results from a biopsy done to a lesion found on first lady Jill Biden's left eye were "consistent with seborrheic keratosis" — a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said

By
Published on January 19, 2023 10:41 AM
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 3 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty

A lesion removed from first lady Jill Biden's left eye was non-cancerous, according to President Joe Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

Last week, O'Connor revealed in a memo that Dr. Biden, 71, had two cancerous lesions removed from her right eye and chest, while "a well-circumscribed, small lesion" was also found on her left eyelid. (Doctors, O'Connor said, were able to successfully remove it and it "was sent for standard microscopic examination.")

In an update that was shared on Twitter Wednesday by Dr. Biden's press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, O'Connor wrote that the results from the biopsy were "consistent with seborrheic keratosis," which he described as a "very common, totally harmless non-cancerous growth."

"Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures. She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well," O'Connor added, while also noting that Dr. Biden does not require further treatment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, O'Connor wrote in a prior memo that Dr. Biden had "a small lesion" above her right eye and doctors planned to remove it out of "an abundance of caution."

After Dr. Biden had the outpatient Mohs surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., O'Connor shared in an update that the lesion was a form of basal cell carcinoma, which is the most common kind of skin cancer, per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

"All cancerous tissues was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells," O'Connor said at the time.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden attends a rally for Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) and Florida Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) on October 15, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The first lady is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections visiting Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida.
Gerardo Mora/Getty

Doctors also found a lesion on the left side of Dr. Biden's chest, which similarly contained basal cell carcinoma, though O'Connor said it was also "successfully removed."

He added that lesions that have basal cell carcinoma aren't known to "spread" like more dangerous types of skin cancer like melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma.

However, O'Connor said that they can get bigger, which can make them harder to remove.

RELATED VIDEO: First Lady Jill Biden Experiences 'Rebound' COVID Just 3 Days After Leaving Isolation

Dr. Biden's surgery took place nearly a year after she urged Americans to get cancer screenings amid the COVID pandemic.

In a message to the American public that was shared with PEOPLE, Dr. Biden wrote on World Cancer Day, "Life is hectic. There's work, kids, parents, commuting, errands to run, a never-ending to-do list — and for the past two years we've been dealing with a global pandemic on top of everything else in our daily lives."

"I get it. The last thing you have time for, or want to do, is get your cancer screenings. But today, on World Cancer Day, I'm asking you to put your health first, just for a moment," she added. "If you're like millions of other Americans, you may have missed a pap smear, colonoscopy, mammogram, or another critical cancer screening in the last two years of the pandemic — but cancer doesn't stop for COVID."

"So, if you've put off going to the doctor, schedule your appointment today," Dr. Biden urged. "If you've put off your recommended cancer screenings, don't delay them any longer."

Related Articles
Jill Biden
Jill Biden Is in 'Good Spirits' After Having Skin Cancer Lesions Removed from Above Her Eye and Chest
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an unveiling ceremony honoring former first lady Jacqueline Kenned
Jill Biden to Have 'Small Lesion' Removed from Right Eye in Outpatient Surgical Procedure
Grace Garcia nail cancer
California Woman Contracts HPV-Related Nail Cancer Following Visit to Salon
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian Had a Tumor Removed from Her Face: 'So Grateful We Caught This Early'
Teddie Mellencamp taken at Teddi’s house in October, 2022
After Having 12 Melanomas Removed, Teddi Mellencamp Is Cancer-Free: 'I'm So Grateful We Caught It in Time'
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards
Khloé Kardashian Says Her Face Scar Has Been 'Healing So Wonderfully' After Cancer Scare
Pink lights illuminate the White House in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month
White House Turns Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Having Surgery to Remove Melanoma
U.S. First lady Dr. Jill Biden delivers remarks during a Cancer Moonshot initiative event
Jill Biden Urges Americans to Make Time for Cancer Screenings: 'Put Your Health First ... Don't Delay'
Tamra Judge
Tamra Judge Urges Followers to Get Checked for Skin Cancer: 'Could Save Your Life'
Jessica Sanders
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
Rich Donnelly Health
Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'
Clea Shearer on Tamron Hall
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Cancer Free! The Netflix Star Opens Up: 'It's a Very Weird Feeling'
US President Joe Biden speaks on recent mass shootings in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden urged Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.
Here's Why President Biden Just Said He's Been Affected by Cancer
Joe Biden
Joe Biden's COVID Symptoms 'Continue to Improve' as His Doctor Says BA.5 Variant Is Likely Cause
Ann Heslin
Woman Diagnosed With Rare Form of Skin Cancer After Being Told She Had an STD: 'I Knew I Had Cancer'