Jill Biden Is in 'Good Spirits' After Having Skin Cancer Lesions Removed from Above Her Eye and Chest

First Lady Jill Biden underwent surgery to remove cancerous lesions from her eye and chest on Wednesday

By
Published on January 11, 2023 06:37 PM
Jill Biden
Jill Biden. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Two cancerous lesions have been removed from First Lady Jill Biden's eye and chest.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Joe Biden shared the news in a release.

Per O'Connor's notes, Dr. Biden had the outpatient Mohs surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "to remove and examine a small lesion above her right eye."

Doctors determined that the lesion was a form of basal cell carcinoma, which is the most common kind of skin cancer, per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

"All cancerous tissues was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells," said O'Connor, adding that he will continue to "monitor the area closely as it heals."

He does not believe she will need further surgery.

While the first lady was having the operation, doctors also noticed "a well-circumscribed, small lesion" on her left eyelid. They were able to successfully remove it and it "was sent for standard microscopic examination," said O'Connor.

In addition, doctors found a lesion on the left side of Dr. Biden's chest, which also contained basal cell carcinoma. It was "successfully removed," O'Connor said.

He added that lesions that have basal cell carcinoma aren't known to "spread" like more dangerous types of skin cancer like melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma.

However, they can get bigger which can make them harder to remove, said O'Connor.

RELATED VIDEO: Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome

As she recovers, Dr. Biden "is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well," said O'Connor, adding that she's going back home to the White House "later today."

Earlier this month, O'Connor said in a release shared with Valdivia that doctors discovered the lesions "during a routine skin cancer screening."

Dr. Biden's surgery comes nearly a year after she urged Americans to get cancer screenings.

In a message to the American public that was shared with people, Dr. Biden wrote on World Cancer Day, "Life is hectic. There's work, kids, parents, commuting, errands to run, a never-ending to-do list — and for the past two years we've been dealing with a global pandemic on top of everything else in our daily lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "I get it. The last thing you have time for, or want to do, is get your cancer screenings. But today, on World Cancer Day, I'm asking you to put your health first, just for a moment. If you're like millions of other Americans, you may have missed a pap smear, colonoscopy, mammogram, or another critical cancer screening in the last two years of the pandemic — but cancer doesn't stop for COVID."

"So, if you've put off going to the doctor, schedule your appointment today," Dr. Biden urged. "If you've put off your recommended cancer screenings, don't delay them any longer."

The issue is personal for the first lady and her family, and they have long spoken publicly about how cancer has darkened their lives — the president's son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 — while motivating them to work toward reducing its threat.

"Cancer touches all of us in some way and it doesn't care if you're busy," she wrote in her new message, signed with an "XO, Jill."

Related Articles
Ashley Tisdale attends SHEGLAM's Glam House Pop-Up Hosted by Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale Talks Candidly About Dealing with Alopecia: 'It's Nothing to Be Ashamed of'
Riverdance star Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive' cancer and has had surgery
'Riverdance' Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer
Al Roker rollout
Al Roker Got Through Life-Threatening Health Crisis with Wife Deborah: 'Without Her, I Wouldn't Be Here'
Raquel Coronell Uribe
First Hispanic President of Harvard Crimson Reveals Her Leukemia Relapse After 5 Years of Remission
Bob Odenkirk attends In Conversation With David Cross: Audible's "Summer In Argyle"
Bob Odenkirk Focusing on Work-Life Balance After Heart Attack: 'We Don't Get to Carry On Forever'
Sunny Hostin rollout
'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Had a Breast Reduction, Liposuction: 'I Feel Like a Better Version of Myself'
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Opens Up About His Health Crisis: 'I Am Blessed to Be Alive'
Remi Bader attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Allison Holthoff, N.S. woman dies after waiting 7 hours in hospital ER, family demands answers
Canadian Woman Dies After 7-Hour Wait in Emergency Room: 'The System Is Obviously Broken'
Facebook and Instagram outage
Seattle Public Schools Sue TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for Damaging Kids' Mental Health
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19155 -- Pictured: Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Hosts 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Without Her Voice After Recovering from 'Random' Sickness
Selma Blair Says MS Still ‘Haunts My Physical Cells’ Despite Being in Remission: ‘It’s There’ -she is SELF's cover star . Photography: Heather Hazzan .
Selma Blair Gives Candid Update About Life With MS: 'I'm So Much Better, but It Haunts My Physical Cells'
Jason Kaplan Talks 90 lb Weight Loss Journey
Radio Show Producer Loses Over 90 Lbs. After Ditching His 'Out of Control' Eating Habits
CTV News Edmonton field reporter Jessica Robb has medical emergency on cam Jan 8 2023
Canadian News Reporter 'Better' and 'Resting' After Suffering Medical Emergency on Live TV
Variety Path to Parity Summit, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jun 2018
ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton Details the Health Benefits of Dry January: 'Give It a Try'
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on August 9, 2022 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I Am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'