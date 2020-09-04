Jewel Invites Fans to Discuss Body Image: 'How Many Women Have Struggled?'

Jewel is sending an inspiring message to those struggling with body image issues.

On Thursday, the "Foolish Games" singer spoke candidly about the importance of body positivity and how common it is for women to feel the pressure to look a certain way.

Jewel snapped a mirror selfie in her hotel room while wearing a corset. "Hotel selfie ... Vintage corset for the win ..." she began the caption.

"This pic got me thinking... How many women have struggled w liking their body?" she wrote. "How many times have you (I) felt less than, only to look back on photos of that time and think- I had no idea I was enough? Or feel stuck between having to downplay looks to be acceptable, or feeling you have to be hyper sexual to be liked?"

She continued, "Who finds the sexuality of how women in media are portrayed to be inauthentic and put-on?"

Jewel, 46, praised the idea of expressing yourself in your own way. "Here is to being good with where we are ... and flaunting it sometimes when we feel good! 💃🏽," she concluded the message.

Many of Jewel's followers applauded the artist for her empowering post.

"SLAYING THIS!! Looking gorgeous as ever!! ❤️👏🏼❤️👏🏼❤️👏🏼," wrote actress Angie Harmon.

Actress Michelle Monaghan added, "Winning is right! ❤️❤️❤️."

The singer opened up to PEOPLE in April about her uplifting new song called “Grateful."

"Once [the coronavirus] crisis hit, I really felt like this was the song I needed to share with people," Jewel told PEOPLE. "I wasn't going to be releasing anything yet. I had zero plan, I'm just now mixing the record. But these are the times I feel like my music's built for. I'm built to help create connection, and I want to help give these tools to people."