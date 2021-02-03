"I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I'm gonna try," the country music star wrote

Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her Muscles After Making Goal to 'Step It Up' in the Gym: 'I'm Not Stopping'

Jessie James Decker is working on her fitness!

On Monday, the country music star, 32, revealed that she's made it her goal to "step it up" with her workouts, showing off the results in an Instagram post.

In a photo taken from the gym, Jessie can be seen flexing her hard-earned muscles in a sports bra and shorts.

"The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym! Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger!" she captioned the shot. "I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I'm gonna try!"

"I have goals and I'm not stopping until I'm there💪🏼," the mother of three — who shares sons Forrest Bradley , 2½, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 5, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 6, with husband Eric Decker — continued, before asking fans about their personal goals.

She ended her post with hashtags "lets do this" and "gettin stronger."

Jessie has been candid about her fitness regimen in the past.

In September, the "Flip My Hair" songstress told fans that she actually doesn't enjoy exercising.

"Gonna be honest... I hate working out. I dread it," she candidly wrote on her Instagram, alongside a shot of herself modeling a bikini from her swimwear line.

"I'm one of those girls that watches the clock and counts down to the last second when I can be done," she shared. "I wish I enjoyed it. I wish I was a big workout junkie but the truth is I just don't!"

However, as she noted, "I do know that in order to achieve The strong body that I want to have and maintain I MUST put the hard work into it."

"As far as work outs I'll be real, I hate running so I don't do much of that," she wrote, explaining that she'll often lift weights or do some quick circuit training instead. "But the biggest factor is watching what I EAT and making sure whatever I'm putting in my body is going to make me feel strong and energized."

Last June, Jessie opened up about body confidence after welcoming three children, admitting that she does sometimes feel "insecure" despite losing the weight she had gained during pregnancy.

"I'll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," she captioned a bikini selfie. "I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It's no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds 😬."