Jessie James Decker Details 'Unbearable' Pain from 'Pinched Nerve' and Talks Constant Migraines

Jessie James Decker is seeking advice from her fans and followers as she deals with debilitating chronic pain.

The 33-year-old singer shared a somber selfie to her Instagram feed Monday night, revealing in the caption that "it feels like my back and bones and muscles are all in a fight" after she "pinched a nerve" in her back.

"This time it is so unbearable I had to get a shot in my back from the Dr and was given meds," Jessie wrote. "It is shooting pains up and down the left side of my back I cannot turn my head without wanting to cry. It's awful and it happens way too often. I get weekly therapy but I feel like I need to see a specialist."

On top of the nerve pain, Jessie said she gets "migraines ALL the time which has to be all connected," explaining that she believes the issues are "hereditary," as her mother suffers from the same ailments.

"I'm hoping it gets better and I can find some sort of solution because when this happens... I'm just out and feel useless and helpless," she concluded, before asking for advice on relief and solutions.

Among the suggestions were those from Jamie Lynn Spears and Lo Bosworth, the latter of whom suggested Jessie look at her eating habits.

"I wonder if there is something inflammatory in your diet that's always been there but you don't know what it is 🧐," said Bosworth, 34.

Spears, 30, chimed in, "Yesss- try needling or acupuncture and getting hip adjustment."

