The country singer said that people on Reddit were criticizing her recent weight gain and talking about "how terrible my body looks"

Jessie James Decker Cries After Getting Body Shamed Online: 'It Is So Disgusting to Me'

Jessie James Decker wants people to remember that she's "human" and that it hurts to get body shamed.

The country singer and wife of former NFL player Eric Decker tearfully called out body shamers after finding a Reddit thread about her weight. Speaking on her Instagram Story, Decker, 33, said that she was sent a link to the thread, where "they're talking about, apparently, how fat I've gotten, and how boxy and how terrible my body looks."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's pretty awful, and I just can't believe this is still happening in the world, like that people are doing this," she said.

Decker explained that she "100%" has gained weight.

"I used to obsess over it, try to stay a certain weight, and most recently over the past year I decided to just let myself live," she said. "I work out and I eat what I want, and I 100% am 10 lbs. heavier than what I used to be. Truthfully. I used to weigh like 115 [lbs.], and I'm not anymore! I eat what I want and I'm happy with that."

"But when you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I've gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively, because what is the messaging you are sharing?" she asked.

Calling the posts "disgusting," Decker starts crying, saying that she needs to stop reading the posts but she's "just very shocked by it."

"I cannot believe there are people out there that say these things about people. How can you wake up and live with yourself?" she asked. "And it does make you stop and look in the mirror and go, is there something wrong with me? Am I gaining weight, is there something wrong with me?"

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Details 'Unbearable' Pain from 'Pinched Nerve' and Talks Constant Migraines

"I just want people to keep in mind that I'm a person, I'm a human being, and your words hurt me. And I know that I'm not perfect, but you pointing out my flaws about things I'm already insecure about, it already hurts me," she said. "And it doesn't feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart."

"I hope my daughter doesn't grow up in a world where people do this to her, because it's wrong, and I think we all need to do better," she added.

Decker ended her stories by asking people not to follow her if they're only going to make critical comments.