Jessie J Reveals She's Facing a 'Major' Throat Condition: 'Still in Pain Every Day'

"Every doctor has told me if I sing (especially these songs) the nodules will just come right back," she said about the intense acid reflux that has prevented her from singing

Jessie J is opening up about a painful a throat condition that has halted her ability to sing.

On Thursday night, the "Price Tag" singer, 33, revealed that she has been dealing with an issue with her throat for four to five months, which she says has affected her singing abilities. Sharing a lengthy caption on her Instagram Story, Jessie J opened up about the difficulties she's faced over the last few months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Bang Bang" star shared a video of her singing softly to send to her speech therapist. "The first song I sang was 'I Want Love.' Just hearing myself sing it and feel[ing] so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears," she wrote. "I have never ever to this day (since recording it) been able to to sing it because of the pain I am experiencing. Man it's been hard not singing."

"It's literally my lifeline and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I'm good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I'm loud af," she added. "It was in that moment I knew I needed to be honest with myself and honest with you all about where I am at and explain what is going on… To be totally real, to have your support and love would help me get through this faster I'm sure."

Posting more on her Instagram story, the singer explained that she did not expect to share what was happening, thinking "it would be solved by now. But it is not."

"In February, I started to feel a burn in my throat constantly. I ignored it for a bit as I presumed it was fatigue from the studio," she wrote. "When I went to see a doctor I was told I have major acid reflux and nodules because I have continued to sing with acid reflux which was probably caused by the steroids I had taken for my ear late last year."

She continued by saying the acid reflux would cause blisters in her throat, and that she began to take antacids to "rectify" her issue. "It didn't work," she wrote, explaining she changed medications as well.

Jessie J Jessie J Jessie J

Left: Credit: Jessie J/instagram Center: Credit: Jessie J/instagram Right: Credit: Jessie J/instagram

"I have had 8 cameras down my nose to look by 6 different doctors now. I ate the same 6 foods for 3 months," she wrote, explaining all the treatments she's tried, including acupuncture and massages.

"I am still in pain everyday," she wrote. "With rest and little talking/singing the nodules melted away. Like Olaf in the sun. But every doctor has told me if I sing (especially these songs) the nodules will just come right back."

Jessie J opening up comes as she just released her new track "I Want Love."

RELATED: 'E! News' Morgan Stewart Diagnosed with Thyroid Condition After Scary Symptoms: 'I Was Terrified'

"I felt confident we could do it as did they," she wrote. "Maybe we were right, maybe we were wrong. But the passion and fire was and it's still there for these songs and I felt it so important for you to have new music and it be out for summer."

"I am not telling you this for pity but for understanding why I haven't done any promo," she added. "I have been heartbroken to turn things down."

This isn't the first health woe for the singer. In December, she revealed she has Meniere's Disease, which left her temporarily deaf.

"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line," she said in a post on Saturday, according to ET Canada. "Basically I got told I had Meniere's syndrome."