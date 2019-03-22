Jessie J Owns Her Cellulite in Bikini Snap to Her Fans' Delight: ‘This Is What We Need'

Cellulite isn’t something to be ashamed of.

On Thursday, Jessie J shared a photograph of herself in a black bikini, proudly showing off her curves, much to the delight of her fans.

“Took ages to hairspray my hair like that. My shadow is my mood,” the British singer, 30, joked, referring to her windswept hairdo.

“Oh and for those telling me I have cellulite. I know. I own a mirror,” she continued, adding a thumbs up emoji.

Jessie J’s fans applauded her for the unfiltered snap, and went on to share how much they appreciated the star showing off her “natural cellulite.”

“I absolutely love that you didn’t photoshop the natural cellulite under the booty,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Owning that cellulite like a beautiful boss!!”

“This is what we need, women being real and honest and not afraid to show the reality that most of us have cellulite,” remarked a third. “Thank you Jessie for being real and proving that we are all beautiful regardless of a few bumps on our booties.”

A handful of the star’s fans went on to point out that cellulite isn’t something women should ever have to apologize for.

“Cellulite is amazing, don’t let anyone tell you different because you’re beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“You’re beautiful,” wrote another, adding that anybody who felt the need to criticize the star needs “to check themselves.”

“Channing is one lucky dude,” added yet another one of the singer’s supporters, referencing her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

The couple started dating in October, and Tatum, 38, went to London last week with Jessie to see her friends and family.

“It was their first trip together to England as a couple,” a source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They seem pretty serious.”

The insider added that Tatum and Jessie also spend time together back in Los Angeles with Everly, the Magic Mike star’s 5-year-old daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 38.

Tatum and Jessie have been making their relationship increasingly public in the last few weeks, and were photographed together for the first time during their trip to London.

Last month, the actor left a flirty comment on one of Jessie’s social media snaps, which showed her posing in a black bikini and mesh coverup next to plates of food.

“Hottest Instagram food model in [the] game right now,” he wrote underneath the Feb. 28 snap.