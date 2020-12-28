Jessie J Says Meniere's Disease Left Her Temporarily Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J shared on Instagram that she was recovering after being hospitalized for the inner ear disorder

Jessie J is on the mend.

Last week, the 32-year-old singer revealed on her Instagram Story that she was hospitalized on Thursday with Meniere's disease, a disorder that affects the inner ear and causes episodes of vertigo and loss of hearing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line," Jessie J said in a post on Saturday, according to ET Canada. "Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome."

"I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence," she continued. "Now's the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. It could be way worse, it is what it is. I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off."

Jessie J added: "But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today. I haven’t sung for so long and when I sing loud, it sounds like there's someone trying to run out of my ear."

Later that same day, the "Bang Bang" singer shared a selfie and confirmed in the caption of her post that she had been diagnosed with Meniere's disease.

"Today I... 1. Went to an ear doctor and got told I have meniere syndrome 🤘🏻 2. Took a nap 3. Made pasta 4. Dyed my eyebrows 5. Gave myself a facial 6. Covered myself in coconut oil and walked around naked to let it sink in listening to Christmas music. It was as awkward as it sounds," she wrote alongside the photograph. "7. Had a big cry (missing my friends and family in 🇬🇧 important to let it out and let yourself feel, it just don’t sit in it. Can’t change it so don’t let it ruin your Christmas) 8. Texted with people who make me 🙂 9. Wrote down some intentions for 2021."

Then, writing that she was "watching Queens Gambit with my finger in my ear," Jessie J noted it was because "my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on."

The singer ended her post by sending love to "everyone who needs it, is or isn't alone. We all need some extra love."

Earlier this year, fellow musician Huey Lewis opened up to PEOPLE about his bout with Meniere's disease, which affects roughly 615,000 people in the United States — and has no cure.

He first noticed it in Jan. 2018 when he was about to go onstage in Dallas for a private performance. Lewis, 70, told PEOPLE he heard a silent roar "like a jet engine, or warfare going on."

He turned to his band, the News, to see if anyone else heard it. No one did. "I said, 'What is that?' And they said, 'Oh that’s, that’s the opening act.' I said, 'You’re kidding me!' That’s when I knew something was wrong," he said at the time.

Within months he had been diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, which he says hindered his ability to share his musical passion. "It’s really weird," he said. "Normally music is fun. You get in the middle of a song and it just sings itself, man. It just sings itself and you ride that wave. Now I have to just struggle to hear pitch."