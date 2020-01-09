Jessica Simpson Says Her Family 'Got Kicked In The Butt' with The Flu: 'Except Our Sweet Birdie'

Flu season is upon us and Jessica Simpson‘s family is feeling its wrath.

On Wednesday, the singer revealed to her followers that most of her family had fallen victim to the illness, save one lucky little member — her 9-month-old daughter Birdie Mae.

“My family got kicked in the butt with the flu (everyone except our sweet Birdie),” the mother of three shared on Instagram. “The only thing that is making me smile at the moment are the Aspen family holiday memories ❄️.”

Prior to their illness, the famous family— which includes Simpson’s husband Eric Johnson and their two older kids Ace Knute, 6, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7½ — hit the slopes with their extended family, including Simpson’s sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband Evan Ross.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Supports Her ‘Beautiful Kiddos’ Maxwell and Ace at School Holiday Concert

Simpson shared a second post about the latest family-wide ailment on Thursday, this time expressing her gratitude that her baby girl wasn’t sick.

“Thank you God for protecting this baby Birdie from the flu 🙏🏼🦋 From one mom to another who has been taken down…y’all know how heartbreaking it is to not snuggle your baby… #BIRDIEMAE,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of little Birdie playing.

This isn’t the first wave of sickness that the family has battled this holiday season. Two weeks before they celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of five, Simpson shared that they were fighting off a series of ailments including “lots of puke” and even “a concussion.”

“It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off,” Simpson shared on Instagram at the time. She included a photo of her and Maxi catching up on rest on their couch.

RELATED: Experts Warn We Could Have an ‘Extremely Severe’ Flu Season: Here’s What to Know

“Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep 😴🙏🏼,” she said. “Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now.”

However, the famous family pulled through and went on to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas in true holiday spirit. The proud mother shared a group snapshot for the holiday, posing with her kids in front of their huge, decked-out Christmas tree.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄” Simpson, 39, wrote in the caption for the festive photo.