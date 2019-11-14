Jessica Simpson Says Her Family Is on the Mend After ‘Puke, Scary High Fevers’ and a Concussion

Jessica Simpson and her family of five are on the road to recovery after a very tough few days.

The singer and actress, 39, said that the Simpson-Johnson clan — husband Eric, daughter Maxi, 7, son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie, 7 months — were hit by several illnesses and injuries over the last week and a half.

“It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off,” Simpson shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The mom of three included a photo of her and Maxi catching up on rest on their couch.

“Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep 😴🙏🏼,” she said. “Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now.”

Simpson’s followers — including actress January Jones — shared their well-wishes in the comments (and one fan blamed the Mercury Retrograde).

“Oh no!! Sorry for you guys!❤️” Jones wrote.

The family-wide illnesses cap off a tough year health-wise for Simpson. During her pregnancy with Birdie, she had “months of sciatica pain” and then three weeks of bronchitis, along with severe ankle swelling.

Image zoom Jessica Simpson / Instagram

After giving birth in March, though, Simpson jumped right into a new wellness routine and lost 100 lbs. in six months. She worked with her longtime trainer Harley Pasternak on a holistic program that prioritized sleep, healthy eating and daily walks.

“My mantra is you get lean in life, and strong in the gym. So the majority of the weight loss actually came from everything she did outside of the gym, and then everything in the gym is about toning and tightening,” Pasternak told PEOPLE in September of Simpson’s routine.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Lost 100 Lbs. After Having a ‘Hard Time Not Feeling Like Herself’ Post-Baby

Pasternak put her on a five-step routine: getting in her steps, unplugging from technology for an hour, getting sleep, eating healthfully and exercising.

“Every night before she goes to bed she sends an email showing that she hit all five tasks, so she’ll go to bed feeling successful,” he said. “She’s hit her step goal, she’s eaten well, she’s balanced her responsibilities — so she can go to bed with a sense of fulfillment, and that’s everything. And as a byproduct of doing these habits, she lost 100 lbs.”